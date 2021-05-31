A pandemic is not a valid enough reason for Bob Cusick to not recognize the valor of veterans.
On Monday, he and about 100 people gathered at the Deschutes Memorial Garden to pay homage to Central Oregon’s veterans.
Cusick, a Bend resident and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1643, may have modified some of the traditions, like eliminating the poppy march, but nothing was going to get in the way of the recognition veterans deserved, he said.
“I’m not going to let COVID-19 stop our Memorial Day service,” said Cusick, a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam veteran and Honor Guard member. “Our country’s freedom wouldn’t be here were it not for our veterans who were killed in action.”
This year, like years past, members of several Boy Scout troops placed American flags on the graves of veterans, Cusick said.
During the height of pandemic last year, Cusick still held a service, but only had 15 people in attendance, he said. The 1 p.m. services Monday included speeches, a color guard and taps in honor of veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty.
“I came back from Vietnam without a purple heart. I was not injured,” Cusick said. “We just cannot let Memorial Day slide.”
