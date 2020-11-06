Veterans Day events will go on this year across Central Oregon despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parades are still scheduled in Prineville and Madras with strict social-distancing measures and monitoring from county health officials. The Bend Veterans Day parade is canceled, but local veterans are still planning a flag ceremony that will include an honor for the Marine from Bend who died in a training accident earlier this year.
Dick Tobiason, chairman of Bend Heroes Foundation, said Veterans Day will be recognized Wednesday with a brief ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Bend Heroes Memorial at Brooks Park. About 50 flags will be displayed at the memorial and along the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
No flags will be displayed through downtown like they have been in past years for the parade. The goal is to keep the crowd to a minimum and everyone safe from the virus, Tobiason said.
“I don’t want to have people out there too long with the virus around,” Tobiason said. “We have to play by the rules. Masks and distance and crowd size.”
During the ceremony, an engraved brick and flag will be unveiled to honor Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, a Marine lance corporal who was among nine people killed July 30 in a training accident off the shore of Camp Pendleton in Southern California.
Ostrovsky is one of three Bend veterans to have died in an accident, Tobiason said.
Seth Jones, an 18-year-old Marine was killed in April 2000 in an aircraft crash in Arizona.
Aaron Lee Clingman, a 25-year-old Naval Air Crewman , was aboard a helicopter that plunged into the Pacific Ocean near San Diego in May 2009.
As a veteran himself, Tobiason said, it is important to recognize all those who die while serving the country.
“I’m a veteran,” Tobiason said. “That’s what we do.”
In Prineville, the Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Main Street. The parade will go down Fourth Street and end at Elm Street. After the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Elm Street Bridge, hosted by the American Legion Oregon Post 29.
The Madras Veterans Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Sahalee Park. Participants will be able to sign up for the parade at Madras High School between 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. before the parade.
Mike Williams, an American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars member in Madras, said the Erickson Aircraft Collection museum plans to send an aircraft to do a flyover during the parade.
Before the parade, the Madras VFW will have a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. at the aircraft museum, Williams said. The VFW usually has a large gala at the museum for Veterans Day, but that was canceled due to the virus.
Williams said he is pleased the parade is still planned this year, and it will follow all the county and state requirements for social distancing. County health department staff will monitor the parade as well, he said.
“We are requesting everyone pay attention to the COVID aspect,” Williams said. “That’s of course a big thing for everybody this year.”
