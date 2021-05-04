A little more than five months into vaccinating against COVID-19, about half of Central Oregon’s eligible population in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties have received a shot.
Statewide, slightly more than half of those eligible, those 16 and older, have been vaccinated, which means that Oregon has a long way to go to get to community immunity, said Rudy Owens, Oregon Health Authority spokesman, in an email.
“We’re still a long way from achieving that community immunity, which is when a population has indirect protection from an infectious disease because enough people are immune to prevent frequent spread,” Owens said.
The goal of President Joe Biden and Gov. Kate Brown is to get the economy back to normal by this summer, Owens said. But that can only happen if “a significant majority of Oregonians get vaccinated.”
“There is no magic number of what the right number is for vaccinations,” said Chunhuei Chi, Oregon State University professor of the Global Health Program in an interview. “Herd immunity is dependent upon how contagious the virus is. The more contagious the disease, the more people we need to be vaccinated to obtain immunity.
“It’s difficult to achieve this.”
At St. Charles Bend on Tuesday, there were 34 COVID-19 patients; eight were in intensive care and seven on ventilators, according to the hospital website.
At the mass vaccination center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, volunteer Shannon Bergstedt learned last week’s walk-in vaccination clinic was a success with people lined up around the building.
Bergstedt, a Bend resident who just started volunteering three weeks ago, helps give vaccines.
“There’s still a lot of people who are grateful to be vaccinated,” Bergstedt said. “Most of the patients who come in these days are on the second dose. They’re glad to have it done.
“I wish we could get more people vaccinated so we can get back to normal.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority data, as of Tuesday the percentage of people vaccinated, those 16 and older, in Crook County was 39.9%; in Deschutes County it was 59.9%, and in Jefferson County it was 44.4%.
Like the rest of the country, the number of daily vaccines has declined. Nationwide, it is about 20% fewer vaccines per day, according to the New York Times. The seven-day running average in Deschutes County, according to the Oregon Health Authority, was 1,576 vaccines per day as of Monday. A month ago, the running average, according to the website was 2,738 vaccines a day in Deschutes County.
Going into the vaccine effort, counties had few expectations, said Vicky Ryan, Crook County public information officer, in an email.
“We were hopeful that we could reach a majority of our county,” Ryan said. “We also understand that each individual has a right to choose, and we respect that choice.”
A higher percentage of the eligible population needs to get vaccinated to put the pandemic behind us, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive.
“The bottom line is not getting vaccinated could set us all back,” Absalon said in an email. “The virus is continuing to mutate. The only way to stop the mutations from circumventing the vaccinations and natural immunity is by reaching herd immunity as quickly as possible.”
The best way to overcome the pandemic is to get vaccinated, he said.
Professor Chi believes anecdotally that Oregon has a high number of people opposed to any kind of vaccinations and pandemic deniers/doubters. In order to convince them to become vaccinated, he said the messaging needs to come from friends, family and church leaders, not from the government. He also said that now is the time for health officials to reach out to the migrant communities, people who often work hourly and don’t have time to get vaccinated and bring the vaccines to where they work.
“Migrants have less time available, and there sometimes are language barriers to getting to vaccine centers. So we need to reach out rather than waiting for them to come in,” Chi said. “For the vaccine deniers and anti-vaxxers, the best message is if we want to save our community and our economy, vaccination is the path to that goal.”
The only way to return to regular activities safely is to have more people vaccinated and to wear masks and maintain physical distances indoors.
“We need to do more to get them vaccinated. Bring the vaccine to the church. Convince church leaders. These barriers are occurring throughout Oregon. We have to outrun the speed of the variants.”
