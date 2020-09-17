No matter what time of year, the drive to the Willamette Valley through the Santiam Pass offered Central Oregonians a slice of forested beauty, rural towns and roadside places to stop and slow down.
Now the westward route through the national forestland along the two-lane U.S. East Highway 22 is a desert of ash and sorrow.
Kelly’s Lumber store, a 71-year-old institution in Mill City, is gone.
Gene’s Meat Market, a homemade sausage and smoked meat business in Mehama, is gone.
The historic red water wheel in Niagara, restored by Colby Lamb remains, but the little wheelhouse is gone. So is the home Colby and his wife, Diana, lived in for four years.
“All of Niagara is gone,” Colby said. “The waterwheel is still there. Everything was lost on our property.”
The destruction of these communities less than 80 miles from Bend will be shocking to Central Oregon residents, said Cindy Chauran, who lives in Gates but graduated from La Pine High School. Motorists will miss some of these iconic businesses that they use as landmarks along their route west that may no longer be a part of the landscape.
“When you see the impact, you realize it’s not just about you — it’s about everyone,” Chauran. “I had insurance and we’re OK. We’re safe.
“You won’t be prepared for what you will see.”
Her home, which was near the Maple Rest Area on U.S. East Highway 22, is gone, but she feels fortunate to have escaped.
Where wildfires ripped through four communities along the Santiam Highway on Sept. 7 and 8, families and businesses are devastated and towns nearly erased. The fires hopscotched over some structures and torched others. Some may feel tied to these canyon communities in visceral ways. Like Deana Freres, a Stayton resident who visits Bend often, and lost a vacation rental home she owned in Gates to the wildfire.
“Bend is so connected to the canyon,” Freres said. “If you drive to the valley or go to Portland, you drive this corridor. The individuals and families of this corridor are deeply rooted in Oregon.”
To help those who were devastated by the wildfires, a group of community members have formed the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief fund that has raised $151,000 as of Tuesday morning. The fund was created Friday and was started by a GoFundMe donation to Chauran’s family to help the communities rebuild.
The Beachie Creek Fire, or Santiam Fire, has burned about 470 homes and charred nearly 200,000 acres of wildland, according to the Northwest Management Team incident report on Wednesday. The fire began Aug. 16 and is 20% contained. About 5,845 structures are considered in imminent danger and occupants were told to leave as of Wednesday, according to the incident report. And another 3,961 structures have been placed on Level 2 evacuation alert, meaning that there is a significant risk in the area.
The cause is still under investigation, but downed power lines due to high winds reportedly ignited smaller fires that quickly developed into a blaze.
While the cause remains unknown, residents like Freres want to look ahead and help the community rebuild. When Chauran made the initial donation, taking money from a GoFundMe account, Freres reached out to the Santiam Hospital’s Service Integration Team to provide nonprofit status and guide the community with the fund, she said.
“We wanted to be a beacon of hope,” Freres said. “We are incredibly humbled by the outpouring that we’ve received in a few short days. We’ll need huge amounts of money to help these three communities.
“Everyone here knows everyone, and we’re all connected.”
Angie Fencl, whose home survived the fire in Gates, is a member of the Santiam Canyon School Board and owner of Evelyn Joe’s Farm House Cafe in Mehama. The 49-year-old watched helplessly as the fire on Potato Hill Sept. 8 came within a quarter-mile of her home and scorched the east side of her barn.
She is one of the lucky ones.
She was able to get her three horses out and help the cattle ranch that leases space on her land move the cows. She’s now staying temporarily at the Holiday Inn in Albany, so she can be near her horses being boarded at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Thinking back to the night of the fire on Potato Hill, Fencl said, it was intense and insane. That night about 20 neighbors and her husband battled the blaze and the flames that marched right up to her home and engulfed her fields.
“We’re so thankful that we have our home, but so many of our friends do not,” Fencl said. “We didn’t have much time to gather our things and get out.
“There are more people that I know that have nothing than have something.”
The community is still not allowed back to their homes, but some like Fencl are worried about students not being able to access learning because of the fires. She’s focused on helping students in Detroit get access to WiFi hotspots, computer tablets and to their curriculum.
She’s also helping take donations for the relief fund, taking in cash donations and eight pickup trucks full of clothing and toiletries.
“The first person who came to make a donation on Saturday was someone who lost everything,” Fencl said. “The first person who showed up was a person who lost everything. She came because she wanted to pray with someone in the community.
“So many people want to help.”
It’s been devastating for people. Most have not been able to get back to their homes yet.
“It’s going to be weeks from now when the real need comes, that’s when people figure out what they don’t have,” Fencl said.
