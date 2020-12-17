Westside Church in Bend could have been mistaken Wednesday for Santa’s workshop in the North Pole.
The atrium of the church was filled with more than 3,000 presents for more than 800 children, a new record for the church’s ninth annual Giving Tree toy drive. Volunteers spent all day Tuesday and Wednesday wrapping the gifts and getting them organized for families, who will pick up their presents Friday and Saturday.
“They are wrapping like the wind,” said Chris Earwicker, director of outreach at Westside Church.
The church’s toy drive is one of several in Central Oregon that is seeing a higher demand for toys this year from families that have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. But the toy drives are able to meet the demand because more people are donating this year.
“We’ve seen an increase in need, an increase in gratitude and an increase in wanting to help,” Earwicker said.
Jody Shaffer, local coordinating officer for Toys for Tots, a national toy drive run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, said the campaign in Central Oregon is on pace to be the busiest year on record.
The Toys for Tots campaign has collection sites at more than 100 locations in the region and usually collects about 10,000 toys for about 5,000 children. Shaffer said she expects to surpass those numbers once the final tallies are complete next week.
Shaffer is amazed at people’s generosity considering how difficult the year has been between the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating wildfires in Oregon.
“People have had really giving hearts this year,” Shaffer said. “It’s been amazing to watch our community come together.”
Donating a toy may seem like a small gesture but it makes a huge difference for the children who received them in time for Christmas, Shaffer said.
“If the toys bring a smile to a child’s face and make Christmas feel a little more normal, then that’s what we want to do,” she said.
Ranae Staley, executive director at the Giving Plate, the largest food pantry in Bend, said the pantry’s 11th annual Jingle Store gift giving event will welcome 530 children, up from about 400 last year.
The event invites children to find Christmas gifts for others in their lives such as siblings, parents or friends. In past years, the event was held at the pantry. But due to the pandemic, Staley found a larger space in the Bend Factory Stores outlet mall, where children will shop 12 at a time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s not just about food for the Giving Plate,” Staley said. “We are helping beyond food for our neighbors.”
Like other gift giving events this year, the Giving Plate was able to collect enough toy donations for the larger number of children participating in the Jingle Store event, Staley said.
“We have a really beautiful community,” Staley said. “They want to help. They want to give.”
At Westside Church, the annual toy drive relies on referrals from 19 agencies that work with at-risk families in Central Oregon. The agencies connect families and children with the church congregation, which picks toys for the children.
Each agency expressed how families are in more need this year due to the pandemic, and have been especially grateful for the toy drive, Earwicker said.
“What we sensed with the families is they have been more in need and more grateful,” Earwicker said. “The gratitude is just off the charts this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.