For decades, Bend has been known for its outdoor recreation.

The city’s population was smaller in the 1990s, of course. The number of visitors were, too. But outdoor enthusiasts still came to ski and hike and bike mountain trails — people like Linda and Kevin English.

Tourism
Buy Now

Hikers explore Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne on Friday. 
Tourism
Buy Now

Surfers, spectators, and people floating in tubes and other inflatables fill the Deschutes River at the Bend Whitewater Park on Thursday. 

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.