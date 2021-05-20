Two Central Oregon teachers received regional teacher of the year awards Thursday morning, making them finalists for the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year. And a grounds maintenance worker for Bend-La Pine Schools was named the top classified employee in Oregon that same day.
Steve Wetherald, a graduation coach at Bend High School, was named the High Desert Regional Teacher of the Year at a ceremony Thursday morning in his school.
Before moving to graduation coaching this school year, Wetherald spent 20 years as a special education teacher at Bend High and Pilot Butte Middle School. He is also a graduate of Bend High School, class of 1988.
"It’s a strange feeling, but it does feel really good," Wetherald said of winning the award.
Jill Plant, a music teacher at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, was named the Jefferson County Regional Teacher of the Year, according to an Oregon Department of Education press release.
Both Wetherald and Plant received $500 along with their awards, and are among 16 finalists for the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year. That educator will meet President Joe Biden, along with the 49 other statewide teachers of the year.
If he gets to speak with Biden, Wetherald said he'd ask the president to fully fund special education.
Meanwhile, Brian Hanson, member of Bend-La Pine Schools' outdoor crew, was named employee of the year Thursday afternoon by the Oregon School Employees Association, which is the statewide union for classified, nonteaching school staff.
Hanson, who is also the president of the local classified union, has worked school grounds for Bend-La Pine for six years, according to a school district press release. Before then, he was an educational assistant in special education classes for five years in Bend-La Pine, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.