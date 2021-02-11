SUNRIVER — Gus will have a romantic Valentine’s Day after all.
The lonely trumpeter swan at the Sunriver Nature Center was introduced to a new mate Wednesday after being alone since the fall, when his mate, Gracie, was found dead from a likely coyote attack.
Gracie was a beloved resident of the nature center and helped repopulate the threatened species in Oregon.
From the icy shore of Lake Aspen, Gus watched Wednesday as his new mate, who has not yet been named, was released onto the water. The 4-year-old bird glided toward Gus, but as he approached, she showed more interest in eating the vegetation in the lake and cleaning herself.
It was not exactly love at first sight. But there is still plenty of time before breeding season starts in May, said Gary Ivey, of Bend, a past president of the Trumpeter Swan Society and former biologist at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
“He’s definitely interested,” Ivey said. “He gave it three or four tries swimming by and she didn’t give him a wink.”
Gus is the second swan in Central Oregon this month to be matched with a new mate.
At Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters, the resident swan Eloise lost her mate, Pete, who died unexpectedly Jan. 23 from a bacterial infection. The pair was the most prolific in Oregon’s breeding program to reestablish the species. They produced 15 young in three years.
Eloise was surprised Feb. 5 to see a new mate. She was introduced to Bob, a 5-year-old male swan who was donated from the same breeder in North Carolina that sent Pete to the Sisters golf course.
Wildlife officials are relieved to see the new swan pairs in Sunriver and Sisters. Outside of those protected environments, officials only counted four breeding pairs in the wild last year.
Through the breeding program, the state is attempting to increase the population each year so the species becomes self-sustaining.
Until then, the nature center and Sisters golf course are critical parts of the repopulation effort. The young, or cygnets, that are produced from the pairs are sent to the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, a 19,000-acre wetland in central Lake County that offers ideal habitat for swans.
Amanda Accamando, manager of the Sunriver Nature Center, said nature center staff worked quickly to find a new mate in time for this spring breeding season, after Gracie was found dead in October.
The nature center bought the new bird from a waterfowl breeder in Indiana. The bird was flown to Portland last week, and staff drove to pick it up. The total cost to buy and transport the bird was about $3,000, which is covered through grants and donations to the nature center.
“We are excited we were able to find a swan so quickly,” Accamando said. “We couldn’t have timed it better. Valentine’s Day came early for us.”
Accamando said she is hopeful Gus and his new mate will start producing young this season and help boost the population.
“We have months to get them situated and acclimated,” Accamando said. “Hopefully we will have a successful nesting season again.”
The Aspen Lakes neighborhood in Sisters is just as optimistic for Eloise and her new mate, named after local resident Bob Landwehr, who volunteered to fly to North Carolina to transport the bird.
Robin Gold, a wildlife rehabilitation expert who lives in the Aspen Lakes neighborhood, said Eloise was startled at first when her new mate arrived, but she has since welcomed Bob around the golf course.
“She seems to be following him around, which is a good sign,” Gold said. “They really do seem to be bonding, but we are not going to know until it’s time to start building a nest and laying eggs.”
If the two birds need any more encouragement, it could come this Valentine’s Day.
“We are hoping for cupid’s arrow,” Gold said.
