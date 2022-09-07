After 23 years working in the Jefferson County School District, Billie White, the principal at Buff Elementary School, still struggles to sleep on the night before the first day of school.
That was true once again this week as she prepared herself to welcome in this year’s students to the school in Madras. They began pouring in on Tuesday, marking the first "normal" return to school since the pre-pandemic fall of 2019, a milestone for students and teachers across Central Oregon.
“It definitely feels like we’re back to pre-COVID,” White said Wednesday.
Students are filling classrooms across the region as the first week of school is underway, and virtually all pandemic restrictions are gone. While the pandemic is not officially over, and some teachers and students are choosing to take precautions such as wearing masks, many educators say they are excited to be starting off school without the virus looming large over region's schools.
“It’s hopefully going to be a year where we can heal and get back to our normal school culture,” said Crook County High School Principal Michelle Jonas. “How you start off the school year sets the tone for the rest of the school year.”
Schools started off this week by welcoming elementary students and sixth and ninth graders — other high schoolers started later. Elementary school students are learning about cafeteria and recess rules and what teachers they’ll have this year. Sixth graders are seeing their middle school classrooms for the first time. Ninth graders are receiving high school swag and learning chants at pep rallies for upcoming sporting events.
In Bend, parents cried as they watched their children flood into Juniper Elementary School on the first day of school Wednesday.
But in other parts of the district, some families remain apprehensive in the wake of the shooting at the east-side Bend Safeway last week. The gunman was a 20-year-old former Mountain View High School student who appeared to have made online posts that included threats against the school.
Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook said that although he has seen a sense of hope and optimism while visiting schools this week, it’s clear that some people are still reeling from the shooting.
“We have some students that are doing OK, and we have some students who are not doing OK, and some students who are both,” Cook said.
But Cook also said that it’s clear to him that the community is rallying around the school after the latest tragedy. He noted that local police, health care workers and other community members have stepped in to help students and families feel safe as they return to class.
“Learning happens so much better when you feel physically and psychologically safe in your school environment,” Cook said.
Schools are taking a variety of approaches to welcoming their students. In Crook County, students are being ushered in through blow-up arches with cheerleaders, rallies and assemblies. At Realms High School in Bend, educators will be taking some students hiking and canoeing to help them feel welcomed and encouraged in their school environment.
“We want our kids to believe in their school, to believe in themselves, to believe in each other,” said Audrey Haugan, the principal of Redmond High School.
Principals and administrators in Crook County and Sisters said Wednesday that they have been pleasantly surprised to see positive enrollment at their schools so far this week. Jonas said Crook County High is reporting a ninth grade class with at least 50 more students than typical years.
Curt Scholl, the superintendent of the Sisters School District, also said that student enrollment is recovering in the district. He added that the district is starting off the year having made up for the staffing woes that have plagued schools across the state and country.
“We’re about as fully staffed as we’ve been as a district,” Scholl said.
Meanwhile, school districts are continuing to grow now that school has started. In Bend, Principal Roger White said Realms High and Middle School welcomed students onto its new joint campus for the first time this week.
“This is the culmination of a lot of years of planning,” White said.
In Sisters, the district is about ready to break ground on a new elementary school funded by a bond passed in May 2021. Work had previously been slowed due to supply chain issues sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Scholl, the Sisters superintendent, said that at this point last year the district had reported multiple coronavirus outbreaks tied to athletic teams. Now, the district is off to a better start.
