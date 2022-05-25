Isabelle Richards was heading to Safeway in Madras when she received the notification Tuesday on her smartphone. A rush of nausea came over the 15-year-old Redmond student as she scrolled through the news of the latest shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
She tossed and turned all night, sleeping no more than three hours. “I almost didn’t come to school today,” she said.
Richards and her 16-year-old friend Juniper Rook have spent months of their young lives pushing for stricter gun measures to curb what they describe as an ongoing crisis of gun violence facing American schools.
They have called on the Redmond School District to implement stricter rules around weapons on school grounds, according to emails they provided to The Bulletin. They staged a gun control walkout at Redmond Proficiency Academy in January, gathering signatures from dozens of people in support of two gun bills pending in Congress. After the walkout, they sent letters to U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, Cliff Bentz and Kurt Schrader, all representing Oregon, urging the lawmakers to support these pieces of legislation, according to copies of the letters.
Each effort has either failed or been met with silence, the students said Wednesday.
“The message that gives to people my age is that our representatives care more about receiving votes than the lives of children,” said Richards.
Students, families and educators across Central Oregon are reeling from the latest school shooting in Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed Tuesday, making it the nation’s deadliest since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.
As America is rocked by the tragedy, reigniting a long simmering debate over gun laws and regulation, local residents are calling for action from those in power to protect children.
“It’s almost become normal to experience these kinds of genocides and murder and to be scared to go to school because of the place we live in,” said Rook, who works at a local preschool. She said she fears not only for the lives of her peers, but also the children she cares for. “It’s scary coming to work every day,” she said.
“I’m mad that it keeps happening,” Rook said, “because it’s so preventable.”
The shooting prompted responses from school leaders at a Bend-La Pine School Board meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Steve Cook, appearing choked up, said: “This should not happen, and this makes me, and many others, sick to see this once again.”
At the meeting’s end, board member Amy Tatom also voiced outrage at the growing threat of gun violence facing children in schools today, citing statistics that show that guns killed more children and adolescents than cars in 2020. The New England Journal of Medicine pointed out this fact in a research letter last week, and the statistic was confirmed again by an article in the Washington Post on Wednesday.
“I’m angry. I’m upset,” Tatom said. “We regulate automobiles more strongly than something that now kills more children than cars.”
In Bend, local women from Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group that fights for public safety measures to stem gun violence, stood on a street corner near downtown Wednesday, waving signs and gathering signatures for a condolence letter they plan to send to Uvalde.
Roby Lanford, 52, said that when she told one of her two teenage daughters about the shooting while in the car Tuesday night, the 14-year-old stared out the window in silence. “I think they’re angry and scared, because they know Bend is not immune from something like these,” Lanford said.
Heather McNeil, 70, said that when her 24-year-old daughter left the house for work Wednesday morning, she pulled her daughter back and gave her a big hug. “I think every parent feels that now, every minute we send our kids off to school and say, ‘Don’t forget we have soccer this evening I’ll pick you up at 5 o’clock,’ we might never see them again.”
Brandy Steelhammer, a 49-year-old licensed clinical social worker who is the leader of the local Moms Demand Action group, said five of her friends have died by firearms. She said her younger son, 17, has become so immune to stories about gun violence in schools that he doesn’t utter much of a response these days.
And when her 20-year-old son was a freshman in high school, Steelhammer said he told her about the classrooms he hopes to be in if a school shooting happens. If he’s in a class that’s outside, he can just run home. But, he told her, “Mom, if I’m in math or Spanish class and I’m upstairs, I’m dead."
The latest shooting comes just 11 days after a man gunned down 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting in Buffalo. And it comes at a time when such shootings are growing more frequent.
The rate of gun deaths of children 14 and younger rose by roughly 50% from the end of 2019 through 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. In 2021, more than 1,500 children and teenagers younger than 18 were killed in homicides and accidental shootings, topping 1,380 in 2020, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that tracks gun deaths.
Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine Schools’ director of safety and communication, said the district has responded with increasing layers of safety protocols and resources in response to school shootings over the years, including increased staff, school resource officers and secure vestibules through which visitors can enter schools, which was funded by the district’s 2017 bond measure.
“We are positioned well,” Repman said, adding. “We have more secure campuses than a lot of schools around the country.”
Repman said the district will once again be discussing other safety measures it can take in response to the Texas shooting. “There’s always room for improvement,” she said. Among those possible improvements are upgraded locking systems, adding cameras and more school resource officers, she said.
But for many families, the thought of losing their child in such an otherwise unfathomable event is only just beginning to settle in. Some parents are calling for people who have the power to instill change to be held accountable.
“We are the only nation that is allowing our children to be gunned down because of the gun lobby, and because we decided that money is more important than the lives of children,” said Steelhammer. “To all of the leaders, whether it’s our city leader, county leaders, shame on anybody who is putting the gun lobby above our children’s lives.”
