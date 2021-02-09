Winter is about to come all in one day across Central Oregon.
From noon Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday, up to 20 inches of snow is expected to fall in Sunriver and La Pine, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, which on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for that period.
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in Bend and Redmond.
“This is a pretty big winter event across Central and Eastern Oregon,” said Mary Wister, a weather service meteorologist in Pendleton. “A lot of areas are going to be impacted by this.”
Cold air from the north will collide with a rainy weather system from the Pacific Ocean, which will set the stage for the winter storm, Wister said. The result will be heavy snowfall and temperatures in the single digits Friday night.
More snow and freezing temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend, but the weather service is still determining how severe the weather will be after Friday.
Wister said late season winter storms are common, but it seems strange this winter since the weather has been mostly mild with sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the region. Just this week, the High Desert had blue skies and temperatures in the high 40s.
“It seems kind of unusual now seeing this winter weather coming late in the season,” Wister said.
The winter storm is expected to bring wind gusts between 10 to 15 mph, strong enough to cause dangerous conditions for travelers, Wister said.
“It doesn't take a lot of wind to cause drifting snow and poor visibility,” Wister said.
In preparation of the storm, Bend city officials have identified “emergency snow zones,” where on-street parking has contributed to increasingly narrow and sometimes impassable roads.
City officials are asking residents in the snow zones to keep the streets clear of parked cars to allow more room for snow plows. A list of the snow zones can be found on the city’s website.
Kacey Davey, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said snow-plow crews are preparing for the storm and will be on the highways with sand and deicer.
“The crews are ready and have been ready for this all winter long,” Davey said. “They will be out there.”
Davey said the state transportation department is also encouraging residents to prepare before traveling in the storm. Those who do not have to travel should stay home, and those who need to travel should have enough fuel, snacks and warm clothes, Davey said.
Travelers can see the latest road conditions online at tripcheck.com.
“We at ODOT are ready, and we want to make sure the public is ready too,” Davey said.
Ski shops in Central Oregon are monitoring the forecast and hope the winter storm brings fresh powder to the local ski resorts.
Kevin Slane, owner of Village Bike & Ski in Sunriver, said he is also looking forward to the snowfall in town. The more snow in Sunriver, means more chances for people to cross-country ski, he said. And more people buying and renting gear from his shop.
“That’s huge when it snows down here,” Slane said. “ It opens up some of the cross-country ski opportunities.”
