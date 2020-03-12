With thousands of cases of COVID-19 predicted to hit Oregon in the coming weeks, residents should be prepared for a long haul of social-isolation and limited gatherings, an Oregon State University professor said.
Gov. Kate Brown in a Thursday press conference rolled out a plan for Oregon that called for self-isolation, cancelation of events and social distancing.
The global transmission of the virus is like nothing Americans have ever seen in terms of severity, said Chunhuei Chi, Oregon State University director of the Center for Global Health.
"It's unprecedented," Chi said. "We haven't seen anything like this since the Spanish Flu in 1918. Americans are under-estimating the severity of this."
Oregon has 24 confirmed presumptive cases of COVID-19, one of which was identified in Deschutes County on Wednesday The virus has been confirmed in nine counties and is mostly community spread, rather than related to travel to China, where it was first discovered in December.
"We find ourselves in an unprecedented public health crisis _ a rapidly evolving global pandemic," Brown said Thursday morning. "Most of us have never experienced anything like this."
Tapping into an emergency declaration made by Brown earlier in the week, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Human Services issued rules for nursing homes that limited visitation to only two essential visitors per resident at a time. In addition, visitors to nursing homes who had respiratory or other symptoms that could be similar to COVID-19 would not be allowed to enter.
Jerri Baumeister, a 78-year-old Bend resident who is a frequent visitor of the Bend Park & Recreation District senior center, isn't canceling her outings but is being cautious.
"I always think about COVID-19 and I clean things before I start," Baumeister said. "We don't go to the movies and I exercise here and they put out disinfectant wipes to use on the equipment. Using them is probably a good habit anyway."
Isolating people is a positive solution to limiting the transmission of the virus, Chi said. Look at Italy, he said. On Feb. 27 there were 517 cases in the country. Today there are 15,113 cases with 1,016 total deaths because of person-to-person transmission of the disease from people who didn't know they were sick, or had been misdiagnosed with seasonal influenza or had the virus but had no symptoms.
"Many Italians thought that it was just another flu," Chi said. "Initially they locked down northern cities but that wasn't enough. Now the whole country is locked down.
"Consider this World War III. We have a common enemy that is this virus. The impact and disruption to our daily life in United States will be comparable with World War II."
