Meteorologists are measuring Central Oregon’s heat wave in degrees, but Jake Thran is measuring it in ice. The Cascade Ice general manager has seen his business double this past week as temperatures neared 100. Gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants typically run out of ice after three days but now they are out in one, Thran said.
“We’ve never been this busy this early,” Thran said Saturday. “Usually, it’s about a week later. Fourth of July is usually our busiest time of the year. So it’s a little early for us to be this crazy.”
The need for ice won’t let up any time soon. Central Oregon residents, along with the entire Pacific Northwest, are bracing for the heat wave forecast to peak Monday and Tuesday and last through Thursday.
Oregon health officials are concerned about people experiencing heat stroke or heat exhaustion and are urging people to seek places to cool down. Gov. Kate Brown lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls in response to the dangerous heat wave.
Central Oregon is under an “excessive heat warning” the National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued through 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to hover around 100 all week with little overnight relief expected.
In Bend, temperatures are forecast to reach 101 degrees Sunday, 104 degrees Monday and 105 degrees Tuesday, according to the weather service.
“Monday and Tuesday look to be the peak of the heat,” said Brandon Lawhorn, meteorologist at the weather service in Pendleton. “It will start to weaken in the midweek, however it’s still going to be fairly hot.”
Lawhorn said people need to plan their activities around the heat and don’t go outside in the middle of the day, if possible. It is also important to find air conditioning or shade and check on relatives or elderly neighbors, he said.
The High Desert is being spared the humidity that has come with the heat in other parts of the Pacific Northwest, but the entire region will be sweltering and residents need to be careful over the next week, Lawhorn said.
“Take your pick, do you want 95 degrees and high humidity or do you want 105 degrees and no humidity?” Lawhorn said.
Across Bend, many residents spent Saturday making last second purchases for fans, sprinklers and air conditioning units. The Ace Hardware store on Newport Avenue had a constant flow of customers.
Mike Schindler, an owner of Sunnyside Sports, a ski and bike shop in Bend, stopped by the hardware store to buy parts for an outdoor water spigot.
He needed the system to help water a new tree he planted on his property.
Schindler noticed he wasn’t the only customer looking for sprinklers. He also suspected many others were on the hunt for air conditioning units, which he could use in his home.
“People are probably going to be buying AC,” Schindler said. “I’m just going to suffer through.”
Down the street at Newport Avenue Market, store manager Erika Maloley was busy Saturday doing inventory.
The grocery store has seen a huge increase in sales for water, soda and beer, but also for ready-made meals.
“It’s too hot to cook at home so people are letting us do the cooking,” Maloley said.
Maloley said the store has been able to keep the shelves stocked through the heat wave, which is a relief since the store is entering a busy time of the year. As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted, more people are visiting Bend and need groceries for their vacations, Maloley said.
Maloley expects the crowds to continue long past the heat wave.
“I don’t think it’s just going to be a few days,” she said. “I think it will be all summer long.”
