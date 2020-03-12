Crook County High School’s boys basketball team went on a scoring run in a state tournament game Thursday morning that would have normally sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Only no one was there to cheer for it.
The team played without a crowd. Only players, coaches, essential personnel and credentialed media were able to attend the game. No students. No parents. No fans.
“Once we got rolling, you just got into the flow into the game. We would make a big shot, and our bench would go crazy, and that was all you could hear,” said Crook County coach Jason Mumm, whose team won 72-50 over West Albany .
“Unlike anything I’ve ever coached in or been a part of.”
At least they got to play the game. Later Thursday, most area schools suspended nonessential school activities including athletic competitions.
Mumm and the Crook County boys’ basketball team is one of many school-related groups who are adjusting to the surreal new reality of a post-coronavirus Oregon.
In the face of many Central Oregon K-12 school districts and higher education institutions ramping up safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, local educators, parents and students are trying to stay composed.
Starting Saturday, Oregon State University-Cascades, along with OSU’s larger campus in Corvallis, will require all final exams to be taken remotely. After spring break ends March 30, all spring term classes will be conducted remotely as well, and all nonessential OSU-related events, including athletics, were canceled.
Students in OSU-Cascades’ dorms had a variety of responses to the university’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, but nobody’s panicking yet, said sophomore Fernando Arellano.
“It’s a major change, but I think the university’s handling it OK,” he said. “I don’t think anyone’s super worried about it.”
Meanwhile, OSU-Cascades’ faculty is hard at work planning spring classes through remote-learning technology. Staff members have a sense of urgency about finding the best way to do this, but they’re not scrambling, said Jenna Goldsmith, writing instructor at OSU-Cascades.
“I’ve felt like the tone is kind of, put your head down and let’s figure out how to make this happen, for the students’ sake,” she said. “There’s no chaos, no grumbling.”
Finals at Central Oregon Community College will be held remotely as much as possible next week, according to spokesman Ron Paradis. After spring break the following week, no classes will be held between March 30 and April 3, so instructors can prepare for remote learning, he said.
Classes will resume remotely on April 6. Face-to-face instruction won’t happen until April 10 at the very earliest — and it will likely be later than that, Paradis said.
Other college-hosted events, such as a regional high school speech and debate competition scheduled for Friday and Saturday, were canceled, he said.
Thor Erickson, the department chair of COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute, said he’s been pleased with both the college administration’s response to coronavirus, as well as the school’s commitment to consistent cleaning.
“The janitorial staff, they’re doing a meticulous job of cleaning every building, especially the culinary institute,” he said.
Meanwhile, Central Oregon’s four largest K-12 school districts — Bend-La Pine Schools, Redmond School District, Crook County School District and Jefferson County School District — suspended all nonessential school activities in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide restrictions to limit the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
This includes all athletic and extracurricular competitions, school-based assemblies and events, off-campus field trips, out-of-state school-related travel and school facility use from outside groups.
For most school districts, this ban extends through April 8, with the exception of Crook County School District, which has suspended field trips until April 15.
Jennifer Souza, whose daughter attends eighth grade at Pacific Crest Middle School in northwest Bend, said she appreciates Bend-La Pine Schools’ frequent communication and transparency with families regarding coronavirus. But she didn’t understand why the school district was canceling spring athletic competitions, which are mainly held outdoors, while continuing to hold school indoors.
“Kids are in closer contact with each other in class indoors,” Souza said.
Although classes weren’t canceled in Bend, a teen-led youth climate summit scheduled for Saturday at the High Desert Museum was postponed.
Two of the Bend High School juniors who helped plan the event, Galen Genevieve “GG” Johnson and Kira Gilbert, said they were disappointed with the event being postponed indefinitely, but also understood the reasoning behind the decision.
“We’re very bummed about it, because of the hard work we put into it,” Johnson, 17, said. “But we also understand the public health risk.”
Students at Bend High School, for the most part, aren’t too nervous about coronavirus — but they’d like more clarity about whether school will stay open, Gilbert and Johnson said. Both students also had to cancel planned trips to various colleges over spring break.
One side effect of Bend-La Pine canceling athletic events is that older high school students won’t be able to compete in front of college scouts, Johnson said.
“I know (the cancellations) have affected some of our friends who might be looking forward to scholarships for different universities for sports, like track,” Johnson said.
On Thursday, private school Seven Peaks School announced to families that starting Monday, it will close its doors to students for three weeks and shift to remote learning. This affects 38 staff members and 160 students from preschool through eighth grade.
Seven Peaks’ families were supportive of the decision, according to Associate Head of School Sam Adams. The school’s decision to close was not meant as a critical response to Bend-La Pine Schools keeping classes open, he added.
“The question for us was, how can we be the best neighbor in our community at this time?” Adams said. “For us, it’s to close to prevent the spread of the virus, and for Bend-La Pine, it’s to stay open and provide services for the most vulnerable.”
