Like butterflies emerging from a cocoon, Central Oregon retailers and service providers are emerging from COVID-19 restrictions. They’re changing the kinds of merchandise they carry. They’re changing ownership, and some are becoming more service-oriented than retail.
But make no mistake, Bend’s ground-floor commercial space is a hot commodity, just like it was before the pandemic, said Ben Hemson, Bend city business advocate.
“Pre-pandemic, it wasn’t unusual to meet with gym operators looking to go into industrial areas since they couldn’t find spaces that met their needs in commercial areas,” Hemson said. “This created issues around parking, impact fees and building retrofits that the businesses had to confront before occupying that new space.”
That’s what happened to Feline Fine Cat Clinic. The veterinary clinic opened up in February in what had been another business. David Cheney, the business director, said every time a free-standing business location would come on the market, it got snapped up.
Eventually, Cheney and his daughter, who is the veterinarian, leased space off Third Street.
“This space used to be a pizza parlor or a tobacco store,” said David Cheney , the business director. “There’s been a lot of turnover. The landlord did a major overhaul of the building, and we saw the space and combined two suites.
“We’re a new startup.”
Central Oregon has been a growing community for the past five years with new businesses moving in and snapping up ground-floor commercial space as much now as before the pandemic began 15 months ago. Retail space for restaurants is the same for dentists and spas, Hemson said.
“As our region grows, I’d expect to see continued interest from businesses that provide services and perhaps some differentiation or a more targeted level of expertise,” Hemson said.
During the first quarter of the year, the commercial vacancy rate rose to nearly 6% over the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Compass Commercial’s quarterly report. There are more than 4.5 million square feet of retail space in Bend.
Bend and Redmond are home to 108 dentist offices, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data for the fourth quarter 2020.
Fitness centers are still seeking space in Bend, said Brian Fratzke, president of Brian Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors. These businesses, along with veterinarians, spas and restaurants are looking for space in retail centers.
“Before COVID-19, there were a lot of services that we needed in Bend,” Fratzke said. “We didn’t have enough veterinarians, nor enough health care providers. As Bend grows, we’re seeing a change to providing services to the town, and they’re moving into retail spaces.”
Initially the lockdowns created by Gov. Kate Brown to limit contact and encourage physical distancing had an impact on Central Oregon retailers, said Jay Lyons, Compass Commercial partner and principal broker. But within months of the state reopening as more people became vaccinated, businesses started seeing customers returning to the gym, to the veterinarian or the spa.
Vacancy rates are roughly the same, only slightly changed month over month, Lyons said. That indicates demand for space. Lyons said there are not many vacant locations especially along the west side of Bend.
“Even during COVID-19 we saw activity in the market from potential tenants who you’d think wouldn’t be interested in opening a restaurant or a fitness center,” Lyons said. “The general consensus was COVID-19 wasn’t permanent and that we’d get through it and by that time, the business owner would be ready to open.”
That’s kind of what happened for Kara Hansen, the new owner of Ginger’s Kitchenware at the Old Mill District. Hansen, a former San Diego resident who also owned a home at Pronghorn, came to Bend to weather the pandemic.
She had heard that the store owners, Ginger and Jaime Aguirre, were looking to sell and retire. Through a friend, Hansen sat down with the owners, drank some wine and talked.
That was in January. On July 10, the store had a grand rebranding celebration as it launched itself as Kara’s Kitchenware. There’s new merchandise, classes and possible events in the future, Hansen said.
“Everything happens for a reason,” said Hansen. “At this point, I couldn’t be happier. The Bend community has been so supportive. It’s like a Hallmark movie.
“It turned out for us. It’s been so great to see how welcoming everyone is here. It validates the move here.”
