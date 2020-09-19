REDMOND — Brian Frelich had a front row seat Friday to the generosity of Central Oregon.
The 52-year-old retired park ranger watched as American Red Cross volunteers brought hundreds of donated lunch boxes full of chicken Caesar wraps and potato salad into the Super 8 hotel, where Frelich and dozens of other evacuees from Oregon wildfires have been staying for the past week.
The lunches were donated by the Terrebonne Depot, one of several local restaurants that have sent food to 205 evacuees staying at five hotels in Bend and Redmond.
Frelich — who lives outside Blue River, a small town along the McKenzie River that was destroyed in the 170,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire — said he can’t believe all the support he has received since he arrived. In addition to free meals, he got a haircut, packs of toiletries and tickets to the Cascade Chute Out rodeo taking place at the Deschutes County fairgrounds near the hotel.
“This community is outstanding,” Frelich said. “They have helped us immensely.”
Evan Schwender, co-owner of the Terrebonne Depot, said he wanted to find a way to help the evacuees and decided to donate meals from his restaurant. His staff prepared about 400 meals, enough to feed each evacuee lunch and dinner on Friday. Dinner featured Italian wraps with a house salad. Vegetarian wraps with zucchini were available.
“The community is awesome and has really supported us through the pandemic,” Schwender said. “What better way to give back than to deliver delicious food to the people in need right now.”
Cheri Helt, the Republican state representative who owns Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Bend, has also been donating meals this week to the evacuees. Her staff dropped off jambalaya, salads and desserts to the evacuees’ hotels.
Seeing her restaurant and others donate meals has been uplifting for Helt, who said it’s been difficult to connect with people through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has sort of taken the community out of our community because we have to stay away from each other and socially distance,” Helt said.
More restaurants across Central Oregon are now able to offer free meals through Dine11, a national organization that originally started by feeding front line workers in emergencies.
Morgan Schmidt, founder of the Pandemic Partners-Bend Facebook group, worked with Dine11 to create a Central Oregon page on the organization’s website.
Dine11 collects donated funds to pay the restaurants for the meals. The process supports local restaurants and their employees as well as the evacuees, Schmidt said. And the donations are tax deductible.
“It’s a win-win-win,” Schmidt said.
For Frelich, the community support has helped him make the best of his time at the Super 8.
He enjoys grilling meat on a donated barbecue grill in the parking lot of the hotel, while other residents play bean bag lawn games that were also donated.
Although he is stuck at the hotel until it is safe to return to Blue River, Redmond has started to feel like home, Frelich said.
“It’s so supportive,” he said. “It’s probably the best community I’ve ever lived in.”
Frelich still loves his home outside Blue River. He spent his career as a park ranger at the Blue River Reservoir and retired to his home about two years ago.
The region is special to him and he worries about all the damage he will find once he returns.
“Getting back and seeing the devastation. It’s going to hurt,” he said. “It was a beautiful place.”
