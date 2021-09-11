Les Joslin, Bend
Almost as vivid as my memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center in New York is my memory of an experience just a few days later.
I was on patrol in the Three Sisters Wilderness. A trail junction sign was down on the Wickiup Plain, and I stopped to repair it. It would be a temporary fix, until a proper post could be packed in and installed. The wilderness was working as usual for me, and I was feeling less apprehensive and distressed. I scouted and cut a post, attached the sign with lag screws, dug the hole, and was lifting the post and sign into the hole when I saw two backpackers approaching from the west. I was tamping the post into the ground when they reached me.
“Howdy,” I greeted them. “Just come off the PCT?”
“Yep. We’re headed to Moraine Lake. Which is the trail?”
“Well, if I put this sign up right, it’s this one,” I smiled and pointed northeast toward the lake not quite three miles over a flanking ridge of South Sister. Then I saw it.
“Look, they’re flying again,” I commented on the airliner contrail arcing through the blue sky above us.
“What do you mean? Who’s flying?”
Then it dawned on me.
“How long have you been on the trail without any news?”
“Five days.”
“I hate to be the one to break this to you because it’s bad news and because you’ll doubt my credibility.”
“What? You’re a ranger. You wouldn’t lie to us.”
“Back on Tuesday terrorists flew two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center in New York, another into the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania without reaching its target, probably the White House or the Capitol. All commercial aircraft have been grounded. At least, I guess, until now.”
“Are you serious?” They looked stunned and skeptical. “We’re from New York! That’s not funny!”
“No, it’s not. But it’s true.” To boost my credibility, I showed them the Department of Defense card that identified me as a retired U.S. Navy commander. When at last they accepted the truth, I filled in the details as I knew them. They had been at the World Trade Center not long before they began their Pacific Crest Trail trek. They had to be among the last people in the country to learn of the attack.
Ian Lewis, Bend
I was in week five of U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Our drill sergeants were our sole access to information. We were among the very last of a generation of recruits that volunteered to serve in a peacetime military, with no idea the profound effect 9/11 would have on our time in the service. Almost thirty months of my eight years enlisted would be spent in combat zones that gave me a powerful perspective on this life and the country we are privileged to share.
John Owen, Bend
I was at that time the European director of the international press and media foundation, the Freedom Forum. I was based in London.
I had just arrived in Skopje, Macedonia (now North Macedonia) where we were in the final stages of organizing a conference that would bring ethnic Albanian and ethnic Slav journalists together for the first time since Macedonia nearly exploded into an all-out war. Given the anti-American, anti-NATO feelings, I was concerned about whether we ourselves might come under attack.
I stepped off the plane, switched on my cell phone, and my colleague, Duncan Furey, who was already there, rang and told me that he was watching in stunned disbelief CNN. At that point, there was even a report that there was an explosion on the mall near the White House.
At our budget hotel, CNN was being translated into the local language – Slav – so we raced to the upmarket Alexandra Palace and rented a dayroom in order get the English language broadcast. I never felt so far away from home. I didn't want to do anything but watch TV news coverage, mostly CNN.
BBC World early on had intelligent analysis and a detached tone but I craved pictures, all of those horrific, now iconic, images. I had to be talked out of canceling our own event. But what jolted me back to reality was what Petrit, a local journalist who had done a content analysis of recent coverage of the Macedonian conflict, told me. He had been at a club the night before. They were singing and dancing to “New York, New York.” Macedonians influenced by leading journalists resented the NATO-brokered peace agreement and blamed the U.S.
The cover of a best-selling weekly news magazine featured a picture of Bin Laden with the headline: “What a shame that this wasn't done by a Macedonian” I was getting an early dose of “why they hate us!”
Jane Williamson, Bend
I was living in NYC and had gone over to the Meadowlands to work on a commercial for Wendy’s. We left early from Hudson Street, going through the Lincoln tunnel and marveling back at the early morning skyline of NYC. It was a gorgeous morning.
After having breakfast and getting checked by the wardrobe people, we were all sitting around waiting for the PAs to call us into the stadium, when someone jumped up and yelled, “Holy Cow, a plane just flew into the World Trade Center." At that point, we all just pivoted around and looked out the window and saw it.
The PAs, however, were doing their job and telling us to start heading onto the escalator, which is on the east side of the stadium, (outside) to go do the shoot. We all just stood there and watched the second plane hit. Again, the PAs kept shuffling us to our places because the film crew and principals were on the field, oblivious to what’s just happened. Once the production crew realized how serious this was, everyone was told to go back to the sports bar in the bottom level and wait. And that’s what we did all day long. The tunnels and bridges were closed. We had no way to get home to Manhattan. We watched as emergency vehicles started creating a triage in the parking lot. Ambulances, firetrucks, refrigeration trucks for the bodies, etc.
About midnight, the production crew told us that those who wanted to go back to Manhattan could now go. There was a bus ready to take us to Newark Penn station where we could take the PATH train back to the city. I did that. When I emerged from the subway at 33rd and 6th Avenue, the city was like a morgue. NOONE was on the street. No cabs, no people, and as I looked down 6th Avenue, I just saw smoke. Saddest moment ever.
The next few days and months were so hard. I cried every day as I walked by fire and police stations, covered with flowers and photos of the lost members. I will never forget that day.
Suzan Frangos, Bend
We were headed into D.C. when the radio program was interrupted with news of the attack on the World Trade tower. The disaster felt far away in NYC, we didn't consider canceling our meeting in D.C. In the waiting room on the top floor of a high rise just outside The Beltway, the monitors that usually streamed market news and stock prices had everyone glued to the images of the second tower being hit. Sickening. Unimaginable. Unbelievable. New York was under attack.
After some delay, we entered the boardroom for our meeting but we were soon interrupted with news that there was another plane still in the air, headed for D.C. Minutes later, loud explosions, booms, were heard overhead. We were given the word to evacuate. Down the utility stairs, the fire escape, we crammed, jostling for the fastest path. Urgent, anxious, scared, the crowd began to push. I began to sing, a marching song, hoping to calm the crush. To remind everyone that we are all headed in the same direction. We are all human.
On the street, traffic was jammed. It was at a standstill. Cars were backed up just getting out of the parking lot. Traveling would be dangerous with the half-crazed drivers trying to get out, away, to get home. We made a plan to fill with gas and hunker down. Shelter in place. The Tyson shopping mall basement, across the street, seemed good.
At the gas station, the Middle Eastern attendants were cowering behind the counter. I think they hid in fear of retaliation. I vowed then and there to greet every Middle Easterner I saw with a smile and hello. These folks working here had done nothing.
As we crossed the street we could see the huge plume of smoke rising in the East. Black and billowing higher. The Pentagon is burning. My breath faltered. I swallowed hard seeing death.
The huge mall was a ghost town. Almost all the stores were shuttered. Only the largest anchor stores remained open. We hurried through the empty halls. I knew Nordstrom had a cafe downstairs. They were open. We tried to phone the college to say we wouldn't get back for afternoon classes but the lines were overloaded. No service. We tried to call our kids but still no connection. Finally we were able to contact the parents in Missoula. The long distance trunk lines were available.
I can't remember how many hours we stayed. The 2hr drive home was uneventful. Days later I figured out the explosions we heard were sonic booms of the airforce jets scrambled to protect the city. In the coming days and weeks even our town's little airport was putting up barricades restricting access. Fear was in the air. That day changed our America.
Joe Potoczak, Bend
I was sitting in on the second week of my high school, 20th-century history class in New Jersey. We were just 50 miles from the World Trade Center. Someone came to the classroom door, and told our teacher, Dr. Schenker, there had been an accident in New York. He walked to the television set, reached up, and turned to the news. We watched the smoke billowing where the first plane struck. Many of us in the community had parents who worked in the city, and we were confused by what was happening. Minutes later the vice principal stepped in and asked us to turn the tv off. News spread through the halls that a second plane had hit. We were 15 and 16 years old and confronted with an abrupt reality. We were embarking on a class that would discuss the conflicts that had arisen in the Middle East some 6,000 miles from our homes, and within an instant, we found it at our front door. Members of our community would be lost, that day and in the wars to follow.
Dr. Anita Henderson, Bend
Jaishree burst into the dorm kitchen where Laxmi and Jothi were cooking up a savory soup for all of us to share for dinner. I had only been in India for two weeks on Sept. 11, 2001, and these were my new friends — all of them PhD engineering students. I was a medical student, taking a sabbatical to study medicine in India.
“Anita! Have you heard the news?” Jaishree was usually the quiet one. Now she had our full attention.
“About what?”
“The Pentagon has been hit by a plane!”
“The what?”
“You know, the Pentagon! It is a U.S. government building in Washington D.C.!”
“Oh, okay! Huh. Why?"
She had no clue. She had just heard it on the radio.
I think she expected more of a response from me, but as far as a plane hitting the Pentagon, it just confused me. I was more interested in the soup at hand. I was sure I’d learn more about it tomorrow. Stuff happens all the time, right?
The next morning, I dressed eagerly in a salwar kameez, a modern-day Indian alternative to a sari. It was my first day in the field with the nursing students at Vellore Medical College, doing community health rounds in the villages. When I stepped off the bus onto the campus, I was intercepted by a distinguished-appearing Indian doctor who introduced himself to me as Dr. J.P., head of the community health program.
He asked me, “Do you watch TV?”
It was an odd question. But, I was used to answering odd questions in India. I figured he was just curious.
“I don’t watch TV that much. I grew up without a TV, and I don’t have one right now . . . "
“No,” he said. “That’s not what I mean. I mean, have you seen the news on TV today?”
“Oh. No, I haven’t.”
“I am so sorry to tell you this, but yesterday two planes flew into the World Trade Centers in New York. They estimate that three thousand people have died.”
I was stunned. Three thousand people! I couldn’t feel the weight of it. All of the families affected . . .
My mind churned.
My sense of overwhelm translated to the doctor. He kindly offered that I could take the day off.
No thank you. I needed to be around people, doing something purposeful. I boarded the bus with the students.
The nursing students and I spent the morning walking down dirt roads in a village, going door to door. We weighed babies, measured babies, and talked to moms about breast feeding. At midday, we piled back into a bus, and drove back to campus.
As the bus bounced along, so did my thoughts. I couldn’t make sense of what had happened with the attack. I did know from my college experience of studying international relations, and living in Honduras for a semester, that the US has not only made friends around the world. We have enemies. Our foreign policy can be ruthless and inconsistent at times, especially when it comes to guarding access to oil. Violence does not happen in a vacuum.
And yet . . . this?
The minute I stepped off the bus, my friend Priyanka, a third-year medical student, grabbed my arm. She pulled me close and said, “I am so sorry to hear what happened. Are you okay?” Her eyes were pained. I nodded I was okay. She invited me to her apartment for lunch. “I have chicken masala and naan. We can watch the TV with the others.”
I accepted immediately.
In her apartment, about eight students and myself huddled around the TV. As we sat there — eyes glued to the screen, watching the towers hit repeatedly and billowing black smoke coming out from the sides--I watched the faces of the people in the room with me. I wanted to know what they felt. Being so far from home, I wasn’t sure what they really thought. What if part of them felt it was time for our country to really feel something? Something bad.
I saw no sign of this. I saw eyes moist with tears, and brows furrowed. I saw hands covering mouths, in signs of shock. I heard them say to each other, This must be Al Queda.”
I did not know what Al Queda was. I was struck by the fact that I lived in a world where I had never heard of Al Queda. I asked them.
I felt only kindness in that group that day. And great concern for how I was doing.
When I think of Sept. 11, in addition to feeling a sense of confusion and heartache over the incalculable damage caused, I do feel a sense of warmth and solidarity for how I was taken care of that day by the Indian medical students who surrounded me. That same kindness never wavered from all the other Indians I met during my stay.
Our world is tenuous today, both at home and abroad. More grace always helps.
Joan Landsberg, Bend
It was a Tuesday morning. I was recently retired from the Silviculture Lab in Bend’s West Hills and was going through my morning routine. My daughter called me telling me to turn on the TV. I was astounded and in disbelief at what I was seeing. As the day progressed, the scene became worse and worse with more loss of life as more planes were used to target symbols of the U.S. I was in disbelief that anyone could hold so much hatred for the United States that they would dedicate their life to destroying the lives of an untold number. Seeing people jumping from so-very-high in the World Trade Center was gut-wrenching and is an image I can still see today in my mind’s eye.
Previously, while visiting a cousin near New York City, we had gone up to the observation floor of the World Trade Center. And then a flight was downed in Pennsylvania by heroic individuals who gave their lives to save another target; this time it was the White House. The Pentagon was also attacked, setting it on fire and destroying a side of that five-sided building. Several months later, while visiting in the DC area, we drove past the partially destroyed Pentagon - such destruction from individuals willing to sacrifice their own lives to damage a symbol of the U.S. military might.
Paul Quagliata, Bend
I was on duty as a Captain with the Los Angeles City Fire Dept.
We "rise and shine" at 6:30 a.m. and the first thing we usually do is turn on a TV to catch up on the latest news. And I'm sure you know what the headline news item was on Sept. 11, 2001. SHOCKING, to say the least.
We did see footage of the airplane flying into the second tower, but had no idea, at the time, as to what we were seeing. It wasn't until a little later that morning that we learned that this was a deliberate attack on US soil. Then we were put on "alert" because nobody knew if additional attacks would be made in other metropolitan cities across the nation. (Los Angeles being a prime target).
Fortunately, nothing occurred in L.A., but we continued to monitor the situation throughout the day.
In the ensuing days and weeks, we sent volunteer firefighters and paramedics to New York to assist with the cleanup and recovery efforts. I volunteered but was asked by my superiors to remain in command at my station. Let me tell you, when our people returned, they had SOME stories to tell.
That was definitely a tragic time in our history for sure. And we all hope that we will never experience that again.
Mary N. Clark, Redmond
Twenty years ago I remember hearing that an airplane had hit one of New York’s Twin Towers, and I assumed it was a private plane that had gone horribly off course. When word came that a second plane had hit, and it became apparent that an attack was underway, I was at my job as secretary of the maintenance department at Crook County School District. We did not have a radio in the office, so my boss and I got the news sporadically in random bits from people coming into our office. My boss said, “We probably should be watching this on TV, but we’re on a deadline” (I don’t remember what the deadline was), and to assure him that I was OK with sticking to the deadline, I said, “Don’t worry, we can read all about it in Newsweek”.
Of course, the news got worse and worse with the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of the other plane as passengers tried to stop the hijacking. Then all aircraft was immediately banned from the skies. It all seemed so unreal. My two children were in college in Tacoma, and I reached out to them to see if they were OK. Of course, they were thousands of miles from New York City, but a mother’s protective instinct prevailed.
At that time I had a temporary housemate, a pilot for Big Sky Airlines in Montana, who was working that fire season in Central Oregon flying a reconnaissance plane. Wildland firefighter aircraft were the only ones permitted to fly, and this pilot was badly needed. However, she was in Montana, having been grounded from Big Sky, and she boarded a bus to come back to Oregon. I got permission from my boss to leave work early and drive up to Biggs to pick up the pilot. Another school district employee volunteered to cover my job duties. It felt like everyone was pulling together as Americans during this totally unexpected crisis. I was able to get the pilot back to Redmond to join the fire crew that day.
One of the things I remember was that it felt like all Americans were united, with political differences set aside, in the days following Sept. 11. Everyone wanted to know what to do to help, and I felt good that I could help in one small way by getting the pilot.
Sadly, I don’t have that sense of national unity today as we are faced with a deadly enemy, the pandemic. Our country is more divided than ever, and hostile, and over 600,000 of us are dead. We still can’t seem to come together as a nation to defeat COVID-19 the way we defeated polio and smallpox or the enemy in World War II. I honestly do not understand why Americans are so polarized, but I suspect the reasons are many and complex. It is a different world from Sept. 11, 2001.
Sheila Salido Jordan, Bend
I was in midtown Manhattan on 9/11. I was 32 years old at the time, and working as the Director of Marketing for a web tablet start-up company in Silicon Valley called frontpath.
I was co-chairing the National Association for Minorities in Cable (NAMIC) annual conference which was being held at the Millennium Hotel in midtown Manhattan, near Times Square. My co-chair Andrew Givens, a director with ESPN, and Patricia Andrews-Keenan, president of NAMIC and a VP with Time Warner Cable, and I were sitting in the front row of the auditorium preparing to introduce our keynote speaker, Robert Sachs, who was then President/CEO of the National Cable Television Association (NCTA). As we were sitting there watching a welcome video play on the auditorium screen, out of the corner of my eye, I could see a bodyguard of Mr. Sachs' enter the auditorium, quietly walk along the wall the length of the room and over to the front row where we were seated with him. He was wearing a black suit and tie, and had an earpiece. He leaned in to Mr. Sachs, and was speaking in a rushed tone, while Mr. Sachs eyes widened briefly, then he nodded to the bodyguard. Mr. Sachs turned to us, and said, "A plane has crashed into the World Trade Center. New York may be under attack. You need to cancel this conference right now, and send everyone home while they still have a chance of getting out of Manhattan." A few moments later, Pat Keenan addressed the audience with the same message, while a CNN executive in attendance requested that the live news feed be projected onto the auditorium screen, so we could all see what was going on. We all watched in horror and disbelief while a second plane crashed into the second World Trade Center live and in real time, and we saw clips of what was happening at the Pentagon.
In a mad rush, conference attendees tried to call family, friends and colleagues to let them know they were safe. We didn't realize at the time that the cell phone towers atop the World Trade Center had been destroyed, effectively knocking out the major carriers' networks. Only one or two people had a working cell phone, which they generously passed around so that colleagues could call their family members. I left messages for my parents and brothers, and for my boyfriend Chuck (now husband) at his work number.
We heard on the news that all of the airports in the region were being shut down out of precaution. I was living in Silicon Valley at the time and was now stuck in New York. After watching this all unfold on the auditorium screen, we began to migrate back to our individual hotel rooms, aware there wasn't much else we could do but wait to find out what our travel options were.
I called my old college roommate who lived in Silver Spring, Maryland. She and her husband are lawyers who each worked for large law firms in Washington DC just blocks from the White House. "We're fine, we got home, we're in the basement," she said calmly. "Syd is covering the doorways with saran wrap in case there's a chemical attack. Where are you?"
"I'm in New York," I replied.
"WHAT?! Where are you?" she asked frantically, meaning where in NY was I? She had recently moved from Manhattan to DC, and was extremely familiar with the area. "Listen, if you can't get a flight back home, then you need to come straight here and stay with us until it's safe to travel."
Misinformation and panic were rampant. I walked a few blocks from the hotel to Penn Station, the nearest Amtrak train station, to see if I could buy a train ticket to DC, only to receive a frantic call from Chuck, warning, "Don't go anywhere near Penn Station! There may be explosives!"
Holding my phone to my ear, I looked around at the nervous passengers flitting about and replied, "Listen, I'm actually IN Penn Station right now. Everything is fine here, but all the trains are canceled." I could hear the rapid clicking of the tiles on the giant schedule board, as they clicked into place with the words, "Cancelled," next to every train route listed on the board.
Thankfully, my boss Janet Leising who was the General Manager of frontpath (a subsidiary of SONICblue) ordered our travel agency to book a first class ticket for me on every flight available in the region, so that regardless of which airport I was able to get to, I would have a flight home. To this day, I am extremely grateful for the care and generosity Janet afforded me during that harrowing time.
But for a few days, there was nothing to do but sit on the bed in my hotel room watching the news and waiting. I received panicked phone calls from my parents shouting at me to get out of my hotel immediately, only to realize that they were talking about another Millennium Hotel in the financial district, and not the one where I was staying in Times Square.
A few of my colleagues and I went to a local Red Cross office to sign up to donate blood, but the word back was that those injured in the blast were too far gone to need blood. Some tried in vain to rent cars, but soon, all public transportation, roads and bridges, in New York City were shut down.
I'll never forget the eerie silence of watching thousands of New Yorkers solemnly walking miles across Manhattan to get home. Tens of thousands of people walked across bridges to get to their homes in one of NY's five buroughs. If you've ever been to New York, and Times Square in particular, it would impossible to imagine a city silenced by such tragedy and loss, and to watch thousands of its devastated, heartbroken citizens solemnly walking home in silence.
There were dozens of panicked hotel guests gathered in the hotel lobby. I remember a large group from Kansas City who were on their family vacation, and they were in a complete panic and sobbing hysterically because they had not way to get home, and no idea when they could leave.
I had lived in the mid-Atlantic from 1995-1999 and traveled frequently around the region for business, so I was very familiar and comfortable with traveling in the area. I had family in Queens, and my college roommate lived in Silver Spring, Maryland, so I had somewhere to go if I was stuck in the region for much longer.
On the 14th, I was able to take an Amtrak train to Baltimore, so that I could get to the Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) to catch one of the first and few flights being offered at the time . There were national guardsmen stationed on the trains -- it looked like one guardsman per train car -- and I remember thinking to myself that this is what life might be like now -- like we were living in a Third World country, surrounded by armed guards in public places.
When I got to BWI, I sat on the floor for a while with a young family waiting in line for our flights, when our company travel agent called and reminded me that I'd been booked on first-class flight, so I didn't need to wait in line to check-in. The FAA had announced that air marshals would be traveling on each flight moving forward to ensure safety on the planes. While sitting in the waiting area before we boarded, I remember scanning the crowd trying to guess who the Air Marshall was. I a few observed a few white middle-aged men traveling alone, wearing dark suits and ties, and surmised that it must be one of them.
When we got onto the flight, the man seated next to me was trembling and shaken. He told me he'd flown to DC for the first time for a quick overnight business trip, when the attacks happened. He asked the flight attendant for a Jack Daniels and coke, and had at least five more through the course of the flight. Another passenger asked for wine, saying, "It would really calm my nerves if I could have a glass of wine." The flight attendant shook her head and said, "Sorry, they've removed all the forks, knives and corkscrews -- anything that can be used as a weapon -- from the galley. We have bottles of wine, but we don't have any way to open them."
Another passenger perked up and said, "I have a corkscrew right here," and proceeded to pull it from his backpack. So much for the extra security screening. But many of us gratefully accepted a glass or two of red wine, thanks to the passenger who brought his own corkscrew.
Later on the flight, I saw a young man in his late 20s wearing dark jeans, a red leather jacket, and black boots approach a flight attendant, who walked him to the cockpit, which he entered. He came out a few minutes later, closed the door firmly, nodded to the flight attendant, and walked toward the back of the plane where he was seated. "Who's that?" I asked the flight attendant. "Oh, that's the air marshal," she explained. "He was just checking in with the captain." So much for my theory of the air marshal looking like a fed.
Walking off the plane and into my boyfriend's arms was the greatest feeling of relief and security I've ever experienced. We decided to move in together, and then got engaged shortly afterward. Being apart during that harrowing time made us realize how much we love one another, and wanted to be together.
But every year, the time around the anniversary of 9/11 and watching the footage on TV overwhelms me with grief and sadness. Friends who remember post kind and encouraging messages on Facebook.
My husband and I moved to Bend in 2014 to raise our two sons in a small-town atmosphere and have been grateful to live in such a beautiful and peaceful part of the country.
Jon Jhanke, Redmond
I woke up to a phone call. My wife called and said "Turn on the TV". I was at a hotel attending a meeting with USDA environmental scientists at the Federal building in Davis, CA. As I got dressed I watched with a sense of horror at the video on TV. I was watching Katie Couric and she was having trouble realizing the gravity of what she was seeing. Then, as I watched, they showed the first video of the second plane hitting. I immediately realized we were at war and this was an attack. I called my wife back and told her this, and she wasn't too sure yet what was going on either. I felt as if I was in shock.
I went out to where everyone was having breakfast and saw my boss. I said, "Did you see what's on TV?" And he said, "Yeah, some kind of accident". And I said, "No, dude, we are at war! It's an attack!" And he looked annoyed with me. So we walked over to where there was a crowd gathered around the TV. I watched the expression change on his face as he realized what was happening. Everyone else already realized it.
Then we went to the meeting. As I looked out the upper-story windows of the Federal building in Davis, I could see a frantic effort by workmen to place K-rail concrete barriers around the building blocking off part of the street. There was a real sense of "What's coming next?" A lot of the people I worked with were veterans and this all brought back some difficult memories for some of them.
The "Big Boss" came in and I suggested that we be released so we could go home to our families. He didn't see the need for that so we stayed until Thursday afternoon.
That day at lunch I wanted to be alone so I went to a cafe nearby that the rest of the group didn't go to, and they had a TV showing the same video over and over. I felt as if I was in a dream, it seemed surreal. They were explaining about people jumping out of the buildings and I tried to imagine what they must have faced and how they felt before they decided to jump.
The waitress came up and asked me "What is going on? I don't understand. Was there some kind of accident?" People still didn't realize what was happening. I simply told her that it was going to be OK and to not worry, that nothing was happening in Davis, and we were safe but that there was an attack by terrorists. I think it was hard to imagine such a thing for most people. I could already see people second-guessing what they were seeing and some people in denial. I remember thinking the conspiracy people will be out in force soon simply because it was a lot to accept.
The rest of that week was a total blur. I don't even remember the subjects discussed or anything. At the end one of the head people said, "I can't imagine a better group of people to have been with through this crisis". I didn't speak up, but I really would have rather been home with my family. At the end, one of the people who'd flown to Davis from Las Vegas couldn't get a flight home as the planes were grounded so I volunteered to drive him. I ended up getting home a day late. I was very happy to get home to my family and thankful for what we all had. I knew I was safe in the US but we all worried about what was going to happen next.
Kathleen Johnson, Bend
Twenty years ago I arrived at my work - the Sandwich Public Library on Cape Cod - on a beautiful Tuesday morning. And then... the jets scramble from Cape Cod Air Force base, the look of horror on co-workers faces, the fear of the unknown all took hold. We all knew someone in New York City or travelling and stranded and one of our hometown officers died in the Pentagon attack. You can't forget. But I also cannot forget the look of then President Bush's face of what looked like confusion when he heard the news. Not a good sign, not a good sign as to what took place later in terms of 'payback'...but that is opinion. The day itself ... beautiful in character, infamous in memory.
Nancy Eskeldson, Redmond
I had just begun to prepare my breakfast and had turned on the radio for the news. I thought the broadcast was a joke like when Orsen Wells did his thing years prior. When I learned the name of the reporter, I knew it was no joke and began to cry for all those persons in the areas.
At the time I lived in Hillsboro.
Lou Capozzi, Bend
I lived in New York’s Carnegie Hillon 9/11 and found myself out of town the day of the attack. I could not return until two days later because of the closure of all the bridges and tunnels. Several poignant images come to mind.
First, driving over the George Washington Bridge my wife and I could see the dark smoke from the World Trade Center site. She wept on the trip across the bridge from that day on, and the image haunts me to this day every time I drive across.
The second experience happened about three weeks later. I was holding a management meeting for my firm in Manhattan, and we had heard that the restaurants downtown were struggling as people avoided the area. So, we booked our group of 12 for one of my favorites, just a few blocks from the disaster. Before dinner, we all walked down to the fence protecting the site. The eerie sight of the twin towers’ shell became burnt in my memory.
Finally, the funerals in our neighborhood went on for weeks, since many of our neighbors worked in the financial community. People with small children in hand, dressed in black and weeping, streamed by our apartment building breaking our hearts and providing a constant reminder of the profound loss the attack created.
Kenneth Schofield, Bend
We were living and working in Washington, DC at the time. I was the acting head of the Bureau for Policy and Planning of the Agency for International Development (USAID) and my wife worked at the International Monetary Fund. I drove to work around 8 am on a beautiful, clear fall day. My office was located in the heart of downtown in the Ronald Reagan Building at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and 14th street.
Around 9:15 am, I was called to an emergency senior staff meeting, where our head of security briefed us on the plane that had flown into the World Trade Center tower and we were told to stay in place. 20 minutes later the news arrived that a plane had flown into the Pentagon and that the White House was being evacuated with people fleeing across the lawn. We were told to gather our staff and give them the choice to stay in place or depart immediately.
The view out the window was of a huge plume of smoke rising above the Pentagon across the Potomac River and absolute gridlock on 14th street below us which led to one of the two major bridges leading to Virginia, where many of the workforce of the government and our personnel lived.
Because the other main bridge (Memorial) to Virginia was quickly closed to all traffic other than emergency vehicles, 14th street and Memorial Ave traffic could not move. We could see cars being abandoned on the 14th Street bridge and masses of people beginning to walk across that bridge to get out of DC. It looked like the panicked migration out of a war zone.
Luckily my wife had gone to work a bit after I did, was turned away from entering her building, and drove immediately home.
I was watching TV in the office and then talked to my wife after she arrived at home who was also watching the events unfold on TV. I didn't want to stay in the building (the 2nd largest government building) because it might be a target, but the chaos in the streets didn't look very appealing.
In late morning, I left my car in the Ronald Reagan building garage and began to walk the 4 miles to Dupont Circle where I hoped to catch the metro to get close to home. It was of course completely overrun with people. I walked the remaining 4.5 miles to my house in NW DC.
My wife and I watched TV the rest of the day until we could no longer bear it.
We had nightmares for years and every anniversary rekindles our memories.
Gayle Schofield, Bend
I was just about to enter the parking garage at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when a woman I knew from the Italian Executive Director's office came out of the garage screaming go home. At that time, I did not know about the attack on the Pentagon. I was lucky because there was no one else on the road, so I rushed home.
I still had no idea what was going on, although I had been on the phone with my mother when the second plane hit the Tower. I remember the conversation with my mother when she said "Do you think it was intentional that the plane hit the Tower. "I said that I didn't think so." Boy was I wrong and we would find out in the days to come. So after I arrived at home, and still did not know what had happened. Many thoughts went through my head and thinking that we were under a nuclear attack, I filled the bathtub with water. So that is my story. That day, it took my husband, Ken, four hours to walk home.
Bill Hunt, Redmond
In 2001 I was living in China and was the President of Century 21 China Real Estate. We had just begun opening franchised real estate offices in Beijing and Shanghai. At the time the planes struck the World Trade Center it was early evening in China. I was sitting in a sports bar in Shanghai, China, watching football when my Chinese counterpart called me from Beijing in a panic. He had just seen the news on TV and as a Chinese American he was shocked by the attack on America. In addition, he was worried about a delegation of senior Chinese Government Officials who were in Parsippany, NJ at our Century 21 World Headquarters. They were to visit the World Trade Center that day and he could not reach them by phone. I was able to confirm they were safe as their visitation had fortunately been delayed.
The sports bar was a big establishment where mostly western expatriates gathered to watch sports. I immediately announced what was happening and all 30 of the big screen TVs were tuned into CNN and other global news networks. The normally raucous crowd was silent for many hours as we all watched the tragedy unfold.
The next morning, I had to go to my Shanghai office and attempt to get some work done. At lunchtime, I just needed to get away for an hour of quiet contemplation, so I went for a walk into the back streets of old Shanghai. I came across a small alleyway where about 30 Chinese peasants had set up a mini market on blankets displaying their meager belongings for sale. I paused by one very old gentleman who had some old coins for sale. He studied me for a couple of minutes and then asked me a question in Mandarin, which I understood. “Péngyǒu, nǐ shì měiguó rén ma”? (Friend, are you an American?) I answered, Wǒ shì, (yes I am). He began the most heartfelt pantomime I have ever seen. From his sitting position he rose to his knees. He then raised his arms horizontally to mimic an airplane flying. He made the sound of an explosion and raised his arms in a circle followed by his hands indicating a building falling. He then put his hands to his eyes like he was wiping his tears and then finished with his two hands on his heart and the saddest expression of sympathy and loss I had ever seen. I was speechless and deeply touched that a common man of the streets on the other side of the world would reach out to a stranger and provide comfort and compassion. I thanked him and purchased most of his old coins to commemorate two worlds coming together for a short moment of humanity.
Annis Oetinger, Bend
My husband (now deceased) and I were on a river tour starting in Rhode Island, past Long Island and New York, north up the Hudson River, on through the Erie Canal and into the Great Lakes. On Sept. 11 we were in the Quebec portion of the St. Lawrence River when a message called all aboard except crew on duty to the lounge. The captain told us that there was trouble in the United States. The news came to us in French, but we could see on TV that airplanes were heading toward buildings in New York. Gradually we learned the full extent of the disaster. The Canadian people were deeply sympathetic for our loss.
Frank Baldwin, Sisters
I was up early on Sept. 11, 2001, reading the Bulletin and watching the news, when the unbelievable occurred: I watched an aircraft fly into one of New York’s Twin Towers. I was stunned. It was further surreal when the second plane did the same. So I sat in disbelief at the coverage that followed, including President Bush’s calm behavior when the news was whispered in his ear, and he then left the 2nd grade setting he was in to board Air Force One.
Before entering that classroom, Bush had heard that a “small plane” had crashed into one of the Twin Towers. But Andy Card’s whispered words to Bush were “A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack.” When my wife arose I had to describe to her what the nation had seen. The remainder of that day and those that followed, were also filled with grim coverage of the news and of the subsequent Pentagon and the Pennsylvania air attacks.
