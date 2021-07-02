Driving his 1931 Model A roadster hot rod in the Redmond Fourth of July Parade became a tradition for Greg Horn.
The retired teacher and school bus driver enjoyed showing off his shiny blue vintage car and riding in the parade with fellow members of the High Desert As of Central Oregon.
The Bend-based car club was disappointed last year when the Fourth of July Parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was another blow after the club stopped meeting regularly, Horn said.
“It took its toll on our club in that we hadn’t been able to meet and stay in that spirit,” Horn said.
Horn and other participants in Fourth of July activities across Central Oregon are gearing up for a busy holiday. Patriotic festivities have returned this weekend after having to be canceled or modified last summer due to the pandemic.
Residents are especially eager to celebrate since the Fourth of July is the first holiday after the state on Wednesday lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.
“Everybody is really excited the parade is back,” said Khrisma Carter, events director for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which is organizing the parade. “We got a lot of last minute entries this week.”
So far, 60 groups have signed up for the Redmond parade, which will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and cruise down Sixth Street. Redmond is also hosting a second annual porch parade, where residents are welcomed to drive through neighborhoods and admire decorated homes. Redmond’s fireworks show will be held at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
Carter said the parade will extend a few more blocks than usual to allow people to social distance. The added space will also accommodate a larger crowd that is expected because Bend canceled this year’s Fourth of July Pet Parade.
“We’ve had a lot of calls from people asking if we are having a parade because they were bummed that Bend canceled its pet parade,” Carter said. “We are having it, so come on down.”
After the Redmond parade, people can drive north to Madras and enjoy a Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The parade starts at D Street and SE 10th Street and ends at E Street and Seventh Street.
Horn, a Madras resident, plans to leave the Redmond Parade and enter his hometown’s parade. Two parades in one day will make up for a lost Fourth of July last year, he said.
Horn’s only worry will be the heat. Temperatures have dropped from the 100-plus-degree heat wave, but are expected to be in the mid-90s on the Fourth of July.
“It does present a bit of a problem,” Horn said. “I’ve got to keep an eye on it.”
Joe Krenowicz, executive director of the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, said he trusts people will take care of themselves and stay cool in the heat and practice social distancing if necessary. For those uncomfortable with the heat or pandemic, the Madras parade will be livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Either way, the community is enthusiastic about a large celebration this weekend, Krenowicz said.
“Our community definitely wants and needs to hit this hard for the Fourth of July,” he said.
Madras held its Fourth of July parade last year despite the pandemic, but had to cancel its celebration in Sahalee Park. This year, the park celebration has returned.
The celebration on Sunday will feature farmers market vendors from noon to 4 p.m., live music before and after the 1 p.m. parade and a flag ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
Krenowicz said it will be a good feeling to have an all-out Fourth of July.
“We certainly believe people are ready to let go of COVID-19,” he said, “and get back into as close as we can to normal activities.”
While Bend’s traditional pet parade and celebration were canceled, Bend residents can see professional fireworks shows following the Bend Elks baseball game on Saturday, and at 10 p.m. Sunday, when a show will launch from the top of Pilot Butte. You cannot, however, light off your own fireworks this year as the city and county have banned all fireworks through July 9 due to extreme fire danger.
