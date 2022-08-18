map

Roughly 700 acres of land zoned for farming near Terrebonne could be rezoned for rural residential use.

 Map courtesy Deschutes County

A public hearing Wednesday focused on a seemingly simple question: Should a plot of rocky land northwest of Redmond be considered “farmland”?

Deschutes County commissioners heard hours of testimony both for and against an application to allow potential low-density housing development on just over 700 acres of land off NW Lower Bridge Road, west of Terrebonne. The hearing Wednesday pitted concerns about housing availability against issues of water use, farmland affordability and rural development.

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'there’s all these things that one could do that don’t require good soils.'

We could grow those grubs in Blade Runner 2049 for protein.

