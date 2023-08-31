REDMOND — In a show of bipartisanship, Oregon House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, and Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, sat beside each other Thursday at a town hall in Redmond meeting to recap the 2023 legislative session.
The two collectively represent a major chunk of Central Oregon in the Legislature, where housing, water and school safety were priorities this year. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, conversation also broached Measure 110, the 2020 drug decriminalization measure; Measure 114, the 2022 gun regulation measure and this year’s Senate walkout.
Breese-Iverson lauded the House for producing better overall outcomes than the Senate this session.
“The reality is, things broke down on the Senate side,” she said Thursday.
Both representatives spoke highly of the bipartisan Safe Schools Package that never made it out of committee. It could have resulted in mandatory panic alarms, increased security measures and bolstered the presence of school resource officers.
“Kids deserve that,” Levy said.
Central Oregon in drought
Breese-Iverson and Levy agreed on most topics Thursday. Among them was water.
To Breese-Iverson, talking about water efficiency no longer makes sense.
She’s begun to shift the conversation from water efficiency to figuring out how to acquire more water, she said.
One way to do that is through treating or removing one of Central Oregon’s iconic symbols: juniper trees, which detract from water supply by consuming several gallons daily. A bill that aimed to address that died in committee this year, but both representatives are hopeful it’ll resurface.
Drug decriminalization
Breese-Iverson and Levy sponsored a bill that became law in late July and increased penalties for possessing certain amounts of fentanyl.
It filled a gap left behind by Measure 110, a voter-approved measure that decriminalized the possession of hard substances in certain amounts.
Levy said the outcomes of Measure 110 have been unacceptable. She said officials who vouched for the measure ought to eat the “humble pie” and own up to the mistake.
“I will eat the pie,” she said.
Both said Thursday that if someone can’t carry a can of beer on the street, people similarly shouldn’t be able to use hard substances on the streets.
“We can all agree we don’t like what we’re seeing on the streets,” Breese-Iverson said.
She said she wants to see the re-criminalization of drugs.
Breese-Iverson, a real estate agent whose current 59th District sprawls Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, was the representative for the 55th District until 2023, when a redrawn House district map was implemented. She was initially appointed to the 55th District in place of Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, who resigned in 2019 to take an appointment from former Gov. Kate Brown to serve as judge in the 22nd Circuit Court of Oregon, which covers Crook and Jefferson counties.
Levy, an attorney, was elected to the 53rd District in 2022. Her district encompasses northern Bend, southern Redmond, Tumalo, Sisters, Eagle Crest and Black Butte. It’s her first time holding public office.
Both representatives will be up for reelection in 2024. Breese-Iverson has already registered her campaign with the Secretary of State to run again, but filings for the 2024 primary election are not official until January 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.