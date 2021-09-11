Central Oregon remembers 9/11, 20 years later

The twin towers were once Katherine Blodgett’s gateway from New Jersey to New York City. In a way, they’d also be her gateway to Oregon.
Growing up in northern New Jersey, Blodgett and her family would often use the towers’ subway station to get into the city.
But when a bomb exploded underneath the north tower in 1993, her father made a decision to move. At the time, he told Blodgett they were moving to Sisters to be closer to his parents. But years later, he’d share with her he’d moved at least in part because he didn’t feel it was safe to live so close to the city.
“Those towers were our gateway into the city we loved, our friends and families worked in them, we shopped in the mall underneath, they represented our home, always in the background of family photos,” Blodgett said.
Just after waking up on Sept. 11, Blodgett’s father was watching a New York TV station — he’d had a massive satellite dish installed so he could watch the Mets games from Sisters — and quickly called her into the room.
“People still didn’t know what was happening — we all assumed a commercial jet had failed to avoid it,” Blodgett said. “We watched as the second one hit, in real time, and realized quickly that this wasn’t an accident.”
The two planes that were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center killed 2,753. Hijackers rammed another into the Pentagon, killing 184, and a fourth killed 40 when it slammed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers on board attempted to regain control from the hijackers.
A great deal has changed in our world since the country faced its most significant domestic attack in history: Airport security lines have lengthened, communities have prepared for more kinds of threats and thousands have died in subsequent wars that have only now come to a close.
Despite changes, the memory of 9/11 has hardly faded over the last two decades.
Where were you?
For Blodgett, now 37, seeing a plane hit the tower was just the beginning. That morning, her mother was working in Woodbridge, New Jersey, just across from Staten Island.
“For me it was less of, ‘Oh my God, my country’s being attacked.’ It was more of a, ‘What if my family’s gone?’” Blodgett said.
Blodgett felt hopeless as she tried to call her mother. When she got through, her mother was debating whether to evacuate.
But her cousins were closer — they worked for the elevator company in the towers.
“My family was hysterical until he walked in the door,” Blodgett said of her cousin. “He’d made it out, mostly OK, but the toll of survival has hit him hard.”
Blodgett’s other cousin survived, too: He’d been descending the building’s stairs as firefighters climbed up, she said.
“Apparently it was going to haunt him for the rest of his life,” Blodgett said.
The memory of the scene still haunts others in Central Oregon.
Bobbie Bourne still remembers the smell and the noise.
At the time, Bourne was the emergency services director for Central Oregon’s chapter of the Red Cross. He flew to the nation’s capital to lead health services — first aid and mental health for first responders — at the Pentagon recovery site.
“It’s just an ongoing noise that was overwhelming to those of us that were there,” Bourne told The Bulletin last week. “I still am uncomfortable when I get in a large, noisy crowd.”
When the Pentagon site turned from recovery to reconstruction, Bourne went to New York to assist a team of caseworkers, who often took on the frustration and anger of families upset they hadn’t learned more about their missing loved ones sooner.
“By that time, the American public was feeling frustration,” Bourne said. “I remember so many of the case workers would just hang up the phone and just cry.”
Separated from the events by 20 years, Bourne still has a hard time talking about some of the things she saw. But that didn’t push her away from her work — she kept working for the Red Cross for years and continues to volunteer with the organization.
Read more memories, 20 years later:
“It made me want to do the work I did so much more,” Bourne said.
For most Americans who weren’t there, one of the biggest impacts of the attacks has come at the airport.
“We always thought about what kind of threats are possible to the airport or aviation in general, but really it’s almost embedded in how we operate now,” said Zachary Bass, director of the Redmond Airport.
Today, the changes to airport security post-9/11 are second nature to travelers. Shoes and belts must come off soon after airport check-in and water bottles must be empty or risk confiscation. An entire generation has never known the practice of dropping loved ones off at the gate.
That’s impacted how airports are built now, too, according to Bass. He pointed to the Redmond Airport’s 2009 expansion, which factored new security requirements, such as separating secure and nonsecure areas, into its design.
“Of course security was a major part of where you build it, how you build it, how you push customers through the flow of the airport,” Bass said.
While Redmond’s airport was thrown into chaos in 2001 when flights were grounded after the East Coast hijackings and passengers attempting to board flights were stranded in Central Oregon, Bass said the airport hasn’t seen any significant security threats since 9/11. The most common issues are individuals who attempt to climb the airport’s fence, or people who forget to remove firearms from their baggage.
Though some of the procedures can feel tedious and draw the ire of travelers, Bass said minor inconveniences are worthwhile for safety’s sake.
“People mostly understand what’s required and hopefully feel safe as they fly though any airport in the nation,” he said.
Memories from The Bulletin newsroom:
The disaster also changed how communities prepare for major emergencies, according to Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency manager with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
While Central Oregon’s most probable disasters are natural — like severe winter weather or increasingly dangerous wildfire — Garibay said 9/11 exposed how unpredictable human-caused disasters could be, and innovations since then have made it easier for first responders to assist at emergencies nationwide.
“I think there’s an expectation in public safety, emergency management, public health, to have some awareness of things that could happen,” Garibay said. “Obviously, it created a level of awareness and some funding streams to think of a broad, all-hazards approach to emergency management.”
Garibay, who had been a patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office on the day of the attack, said the memory of firefighters and police officers rushing toward the scene of the attacks sticks with him.
“It makes me proud of the profession I chose, and it just reminds me of the commitment we have to protect our fellow men and women,” Garibay said.
Aside from the attack’s direct victims, more than 350 first responders died on 9/11 as they worked at the scene, and thousands more have continued to suffer health complications resulting from exposure.
Between 1.9 million and 3 million have served in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan waged by the U.S. since the attacks, and 7,057 have died, including 142 from Oregon and at least nine who called Central Oregon home.
With the U.S. military’s departure from Afghanistan last month, those wars are seemingly over. But for much of the country, the memory of that September day that started the wars will remain.
Blodgett, for example, still tries to avoid news coverage around the anniversary.
While she can see what’s different today in the New York skyline she knew as a child, it’s not about the skyscrapers.
“It was more than the buildings, more than the Pentagon. It was thousands of lives lost in less than two hours. And more lives lost in the years following,” Blodgett said. “It’s harder to memorialize it here on the West Coast; it isn’t the same.”
“I will always remember September 11th, 2001,” Blodgett said.
