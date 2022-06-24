“It’s a sad, scary, dark day. I’ve just been sitting with all my feelings. My only aunt died from an illegal abortion before Roe v. Wade was law. My family has lived with the repercussions of my aunt’s death because she was seeking reproductive health care. It changed my family. No family should have to suffer that loss.”
Liz Goodrich, Redmond School Board member
“Government should not make laws based on religious belief ... I’m disheartened. I’m angry.”
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel
“I’m proud to be an American. I happen to be a Catholic Bishop, but I’m an American. I was born here. I revere this country, and I revere this decision because it’s in consonant with American constitutional values that happen to coincide very fully with Catholic values. That’s why the church has opposed this since day one.”
Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker in Redmond
“If we are saying women do not have the right over their body in this instance, then women are not going to have rights in other instances. It’s going to be a major backwards step beyond this one ruling.”
Isabelle Richards, a 16-year-old Redmond student
“I think we’re going backwards 50 years. What’s next?”
Sharon Murphy, a 75-year-old former Bend resident
“I think this court is pretty morally and legally bankrupt. They are setting us back hundreds of years and taking rights away. And it does affect everyone across the country. We’re going to see people visiting our state looking for essential care and we need to be ready for that.”
Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler
“People that I love and know have had abortions … I should have the same rights as they do. Taking away a woman’s rights to her body is insanely infuriating.”
Juniper Rook, Redmond student, 16
“I will be honest and say that I cried ... That generation worked so hard to get rights for us that, I felt like we failed them. We failed all the women that came before us. We are going to have to refight the battle they initially won.”
Kelly Cannon-Miller, the executive director of the Deschutes County Historical Society
“We celebrated as Christians the pro-life victory of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. But we denounce the violence that some individuals and organizations are calling for in this ‘Summer of Rage.’ … Christians want to support moms, dads, anyone going through unwanted pregnancies with help, support and prayers and help them through that difficult time.”
Stephen Williams, the 56-year-old director of Prepare the Way Ministries in Bend
“I think they did the right thing strictly from the constitutional perspective, but I’m as in favor of women having a right to say what happens to their body as anyone else.”
Jim Murphy, a 75-year-old former Bend resident visiting downtown
“I’m happy that it’s legal here. I’m happy that women have a choice here. If anything, I would open up my home to any woman that needed to come here.”
Lauren Murphy, a 39-year-old business owner from Bend
“Nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court imposed a one size fits all policy on the country that has done nothing but divide the American people. Today, the Court returned the abortion debate to the states and the Democratic process. Oregonians can and should come together with compassion to promote a culture of life, protect innocent unborn life, and find agreement on abortion policy that the vast majority of Oregonians support.”
Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend
“Oregon Right to Life will continue our work to pass laws that protect unborn babies and their mothers and orient state policy toward providing life-affirming resources to families facing unsupported pregnancies. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson does not change or invalidate Oregon’s extreme laws — elective abortion until the moment of birth.”
Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director
“There is no constitutional right to an abortion. Having said that, there are certain situations where women should be allowed to terminate their pregnancy … There are reasonable grounds, such as incest, rape, where a woman should be able to make that decision up to a certain period of time.”
Paul DeWitt, the 74-year-old former Deschutes County Republicans chairman
“Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion. You can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk.”
Gov. Kate Brown
“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”
Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee for governor of Oregon
“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted. I’m furious. Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year.”
Tina Kotek, D-Portland, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor
“I am pro-choice. As Oregon’s independent governor, I will always defend and protect a woman’s right to choose.”
Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator launching an unaffiliated bid for governor
“A momentous decision. Every human life is sacred.” —
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario
“An overwhelming majority of Americans want some restrictions on abortion. Today’s landmark decision by the Supreme Court moves in that direction.”
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee in the 5th Congressional District, which includes Bend and Redmond
“Low-income, rural, women of color, and LGBTQ+ Americans will face the worst consequences of this decision. Our focus must now turn to Congress.”
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District
“These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago — rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
“When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room.”
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
