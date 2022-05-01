News coverage of homelessness in Central Oregon can create concern and even negative feedback. But recent coverage, including The Bulletin’s Faces of Homelessness series, has also inspired a wave of compassion and generosity.
The most recent story of Tessy Moon, a homeless mother of four in Redmond, touched a nerve in Central Oregon. Readers responded with offers of free labor, gas cards and cash to help the family back into the Redmond mobile home they can’t live in because of septic tank issues.
Since that story appeared in The Bulletin on April 24, more than 18 people have called or emailed pledging support from septic tank work to cash. A fund was established in Moon’s behalf and more than $5,000 has been deposited.
Since January, The Bulletin has spotlighted the broad issues of the houseless, showing that it knows no county lines, or age limits. Solutions are as unique as the individuals they seek to help. Advocates say that solutions require a concerted effort from individuals, businesses and government.
“The most obvious way to help is to provide capital that people can access to preserve their properties,” said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact, a Central Oregon nonprofit that helps 55,000 households a year with food and shelter.
“If you are moved to help, urge policymakers to support programs.”
Support from non-profit organizations range from low-cost loans to fund well water replacements, to home preservations, foreclosure counseling, rapid rehousing, food, emergency shelter and clothing. There are dozens of organizations in Deschutes County alone working to address homelessness.
But individuals can play a role, too.
When The Bulletin ran a story about John, a homeless pensioner in Redmond who was priced out of renting even a small apartment, several people reached out to offer him a low-cost home, donate cash and to help him find a home.
When The Bulletin ran a story about Daniel “Dray” Aguirre, a homeless Central Oregon Community College student and advocate for those experiencing homelessness, a first-time donor sent in $750 to the COCC Foundation’s First Generation Scholarship Fund.
“The Bulletin’s articles on the faces of the homeless helps provide an understanding of why and how and who are the homeless and who are not homeless,” wrote Steve Wallaert, a Central Oregon resident in an email. “There are always those who wish to tar the homeless with all of society’s ills and articles such as yours will never penetrate the wall of ignorance.
“I, however, am optimistic about the basic goodness in most people.”
Homeless advocates in Redmond, Bob and Anne Bohac, who have been working with Moon, said one person contacted them and offered to connect her with a septic tank repair company. Another said she’d like to donate cash to the family to help them get established in their home.
Moon and her four children became homeless in the fall of 2019 after the county obtained a court injunction evicting her family from her mobile home because raw sewage was leaking out onto the ground from her septic tank. At the time there were no shelters in Redmond with enough space for the five of them. Simultaneously, she had pressed domestic abuse charges against her ex-husband and had filed for divorce. The mobile home was owned in her and her ex-husband’s name.
The pandemic slowed down the process in both fronts, causing a quagmire that didn’t clear up until late last year when Moon was granted sole ownership of the home. Just a few weeks ago she was able to pay the back taxes on it and now needs to comply with county rules to repair the septic tank before she can move in.
“It’s examples like this that show the huge gaps in our systems,” Anne Bohac said. “There are so many stories like this.”
Among the offers to help the Moon family is assistance to obtain homeowners insurance from Jericho Road, a homeless advocate nonprofit organization. Obtaining homeowners insurance is one of the county’s requirements for being able to return to the mobile home in Redmond.
The offers of help from all parts of the community make advocates like Bob and Anne Bohac feel hopeful.
“It’s all been so positive and reassuring,” Bob Bohac said. “It’s so gratifying to know that people will respond to someone they don’t know and who is homeless. It shows me the community wants to be show how to help and they will.”