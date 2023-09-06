The Secretary of State debuted a database in August that tracks campaign finance violations by politicians to encourage more compliance with the laws that govern those finances.
The database is just a snapshot of campaign violations, currently containing data only from January 2023, said Ben Morris, the Secretary of State’s chief of staff. The office intends to roll out more violation data on a monthly basis, but The Bulletin dug into Central Oregon politicians’ campaign finance violations from the past year, which are available on OreStar, the office’s tracker of all campaign and committee transactions.
“Ultimately, what we want is for people to follow the rules,” Morris said. “That’s the goal.”
The database is a product of the office’s elections division, which has been working on it since January, Morris said. In addition to seeking compliance, it’s also a part of a greater initiative to increase transparency through education, he said. The idea is that it’ll become a comprehensive record of campaign finance violations.
A handful of Central Oregon politicians violated state finance rules in the past year to varying degrees. The most involved was a violation by former state House District 53 candidate Michael Sipe, who had to pay fees for filing transactions past a deadline. It arose out of a complaint filed by the vice chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party, Eileen Kiely.
State House candidate Michael Sipe
The violation: The Secretary of State’s Office determined Sipe violated Oregon election law after revenue from ticket sales and sponsorships from the October 2022 Central Oregon Business Forum went directly into Sipe’s campaign account. Sipe paid $457.50 to the Secretary of State in February, but Kiely’s complaint wasn’t resolved until Aug. 28, according to records.
What he says: ”It’s completely bogus and political harassment,” Sipe said. “It has nothing to do with reality at all.”
Sipe used EventBrite, an event promotion and ticketing website, to advertise the forum. EventBrite collects a fee from ticket sales, which wasn’t reported, Sipe said.
The event promotion on EventBrite was what initially prompted Kiely to pursue filing a complaint, she said.
“Late filing happens all the time in almost every campaign,” she said. “That is not why I filed.”
Kiely, who ran for House District 53 in 2018 and Senate District 27 in 2020, alleged Sipe promoted the event as a service, not a fundraiser.
While the Secretary of State’s Office determined Sipe violated state election law when he failed to file those transactions, he only had to pay fees for filing after a deadline.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler
The violation: Kebler paid $400 in January 2023.
What she says: Kebler said there were a few payments to her campaign manager that she filed late. She called the fees appropriate and lauded the state’s new website.
Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair
The violation: Adair has paid more than a combined $1,300 in late filing fees since July 2022. This year, she paid more than $400 in January and more than $200 in June.
What she says: Adair said she mistakenly double-entered a transaction when logging it in the Secretary of State’s filing system, then was charged a fee for correcting it.
“There’s always so much going on. It’s really hard to keep it going,” she said.
Seth Crawford, Crook County judge
The violation: Crawford has paid a combined $460 in fees since September 2022.
What he says: Though he has a treasurer, Crawford said it can be difficult to keep up with the Secretary of State’s firm transaction reporting deadlines, especially during campaign season. He called the deadlines “almost a barrier to entry to politics.”
Other violators
Other violations include Sen. Tim Knopp’s Central Oregon Small Business PAC, which had to pay $168.90 in February, and the Jefferson County Republican Party, which paid just more than $80 in January.
