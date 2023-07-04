Authorities across Central Oregon are gearing up to respond to fires, fireworks, disorderly behavior and large parties this Fourth of July, increasing staffing while urging residents to remain cautious and respectful.
In Bend, authorities will be taking a “no tolerance” approach to cracking down on what have become massive booze fests filled with underage drinking in local parks.
In Sisters, firefighters are reminding residents that all fireworks are banned in the surrounding forests, which moved to high risk of wildfire on Saturday.
In Jefferson County, where spring rains doubled the size of the region’s grass crop, the regional fire district will have additional staff and vehicles ready to respond to brush fires sparked by fireworks.
“There’s no holiday for us on the Fourth of July,” said Jefferson County Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Blake.
Each year, July 4 draws people to the region eager to float rivers, hike mountains, camp along lakeshores and drink at a slew of local breweries.
But police, firefighters and city officials say this has also made July 4 one of the busiest days of the year, with drunken driving, domestic violence, house fires and emergencies stemming from outdoor recreation.
An annual “Freedom Ride” bike ride from Pioneer Park to Columbia Park in Bend has devolved in recent years to full-blown parties. Many people don’t even ride bikes at all. Hundreds of them, many of whom are youths, illegally drink, litter, use drugs, fight, publicly urinate and more, according to Bend Police and body camera footage.
One person overdosed in Pioneer Park during the party last year. An 18-year-old was charged with menacing after threatening another youth with a gun, according to Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
A 16-year-old was arrested for driving drunk after being pulled over while speeding 85-miles-per-hour near the Broken Top neighborhood. He still had a blood alcohol content of 0.17% about an hour-and-a-half after he was pulled over, Miller said. He had been partying at a local park earlier that day.
“It’s gotten pretty unacceptable,” Miller said.
The department will have 20 additional staff working during the day this year to respond to calls for service, which spike from a normal daily average of roughly 210 calls to 279 calls on July 4. Officers will be “taking a zero-tolerance position” if they see people violating state and city rules, including drinking in public, Miller said.
Violators can face hundreds of dollars in fines for publicly drinking in or along the Deschutes River, or for drinking in an unlicensed space.
Julie Brown, spokeswoman for the Bend Park & Recreational District, said July 4 is easily one of the busiest days of year. In 2021, parks officials reported about 8,300 people floating along the Deschutes River on July 4, the highest daily tally of the year. With 90-degree weather forecasted in Bend on Tuesday, Brown anticipates thousands of people will once again flock to the region’s waterways. In recent years, that growing interest has brought large amounts of public intoxication, often from minors, Brown said.
“Our parks and our trails are not the same as a backyard for a big party,” she said.
Brown encouraged people to enjoy themselves but also urged them to recreate safely on Tuesday, wearing life jackets, being respectful in crowded areas and skipping the drinks.
“Hydration with nonalcoholic beverages is safest for everyone,” Brown said.
In Bend, fireworks are banned. In Oregon, all aerial fireworks are illegal.
People who choose to light fireworks where it’s allowed should do so cautiously — at least 25 feet from anything flammable — and dispose of fireworks only if they’re certain the fireworks are fully extinguished, authorities say.
