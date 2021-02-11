Luke Richter, the leader of the social justice organization Central Oregon Peacekeepers, announced he will run for mayor of Bend in 2022.
Richter, 29, officially announced on Wednesday his bid to unseat incumbent Mayor Sally Russell, who was elected in 2018.
Russell said in a text message that she will not make a decision about whether she will run again any time in the near future.
The main reason Richter wants to run is because he feels Bend is lacking strong leadership, calling it “wishy washy,” he said.
Richter said Russell’s limited presence at the protests sparked by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining two Bend men in August was an example of a time Bend needed strong leadership.
“Through all the Black Lives Matter events that have happened throughout the past year, it’s just felt very like the leadership of Bend is sitting on the fence watching everything happening, not really engaging with the community,” he said. “I feel the community deserves leadership (who) is going to stand with them, no matter what stance that needs to be.”
In a statement, Richter also mentioned he felt it is important to have people who are not financially well-off represented on the council.
"For far too long it has felt like the wealthiest individuals of Bend have been the ones elected to these positions and this needs to change. The majority of Bend is not extremely wealthy," he wrote.
Richter also cited a Black Lives Matter proclamation being "watered down" by a city councilor as a reason for running in a statement on his personal Facebook page.
An 11-year Bend resident, Richter works as a delivery driver for the company DoorDash and will soon work another job at a local distillery. He founded the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, a social justice activist group, in the summer amid nationwide protests for racial equity.
If elected, Richter said he would prioritize addressing homelessness by utilizing vacant land in Bend to house people and to establish a CAHOOTS-type policing model. CAHOOTS is a program in Eugene that sends mental health specialists to mental-health related calls instead of armed police officers.
In addition to the mayor’s seat, two other seats currently held by Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell and Councilor Barb Campbell will also be up for election the fall of 2022.
