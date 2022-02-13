Casey Lamont knew there had to be other parents out there like her.
In 2019, when her son, Milo, was about 6 months old, she knew even just a few hours of child care a day would make her work much more efficient. A calligraphy artist, her work was sporadic, and she noticed half-hour tasks were four times longer when she had to hold Milo at the same time.
“I’m able to stay home and my work can be flexible, but I didn’t want that to be all I was doing, and I just knew there were other moms in the same boat,” Lamont said. “Could we share the burden of child care?”
Lamont started asking other parents that question. Now, those conversations have inspired a promising response to the region’s child care shortage.
ReVillage, a nonprofit formed by parents and local faith leaders in 2021, utilizes empty space in area churches as co-op day care centers.
Leaders say the program offers a community for parents raising their children and there are plans to expand to other churches in the region.
Lamont hasn’t enrolled her children in the program since before the pandemic, but the idea she helped start has carried on. Now, 17 families have their 2- to 5-year-olds enrolled at ReVillage, and parents volunteer their time in the classroom a few times a month.
Erika Spaet, the pastor of the Storyvillage faith community who helped found the program, says the nonprofit has some advantages that make it easier to provide badly needed child care spots than what traditional child care businesses face.
The first advantage is space: The nonprofit partners with churches to host care in their unused spaces, like the nursery at First Presbyterian which used to sit empty on weekdays. That’s a big cost savings in a community where rental space is hard to find and always comes at a high price.
The second advantage is the parent involvement: Since child care requires high staff-to-child ratios to keep care safe and high-quality, one or two parents volunteering a day reduces the burden on the nonprofit’s paid staff.
“What we’re seeing in Central Oregon is a lot of nonprofits, but also small business providers, trying to just cobble something together for our community,” Spaet said. “And so we all have to get really creative, and this has been our creative approach.”
The nonprofit’s advantages combined mean big cost savings it can pass on to parents. Right now, ReVillage charges $350 a month for care — almost 60% less than what the average family pays for a full-time center-based preschool. Six spots qualify for Baby Promise, a state subsidy program that guarantees availability for low-income families.
To be sure, the home-grown nature of ReVillage also poses challenges. While Becca Ellis, child and family ministry director at First Presbyterian and a co-founder of the nonprofit, has child care experience, there’s still been a huge learning curve for the parents and volunteers launching the program, she said.
“We’ve learned so much in the past nine months of operating,” Ellis said. “Just the demands on being a director, for my own personal experience, the amount of work that takes is more than I expected.”
City building code requirements make permitting complicated for the nonprofit, and the licensing process requires background checks, inspections, ongoing training and a host of other requirements. Both are complex hoops for non-experts to jump through, Ellis said.
Still, Spaet, who didn’t previously have a background in early care and education but is a new parent herself, said getting involved in developing child care options has improved her own parenting ability.
“I feel like I’m a better parent for having had access to high-quality, loving early childhood education,” Spaet said. “I’ve been in the classroom as a volunteer a number of times, so I feel like I’ve learned from our teachers about a play-based approach to learning, about how important navigating social situations is for our children, how important their internal motivations are, how important it is to be messy and to sing. ”
ReVillage received a portion of the $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act Deschutes County commissioners have allocated to supporting child care. The nonprofit plans to expand their model to four other churches in and out of Bend over the next several years.
