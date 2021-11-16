The Giving Plate, Central Oregon’s largest food pantry, usually hands out hundreds of turkeys to its guests in the two weeks before Thanksgiving.
This year, the pantry off Third Street in Bend is handing out gift cards instead.
Due to national food shortages, supply chain issues and inflation, The Giving Plate was unable to buy turkeys in bulk to feed the more than 600 families who rely on the pantry, said Ranae Staley, executive director of the pantry.
Staley scrambled and used her $6,000 budget to buy 400 gift cards, each worth $15, for guests to buy their own turkeys. Another 100 gift cards were donated to the pantry and additional funds will help feed all 600 families this year.
“It’s just a time where creativity is required,” Staley said. “The way things used to be are not the way they are anymore. You have to think outside the box.”
Each guest still received sides such as potatoes, stuffing and gravy, along with their gift cards. The sides were collected in a food drive, hosted by the Bend Food Project, a nonprofit organization that collects and donates foods.
Staley is grateful for the donation of sides. In past years, the $6,000 budget was enough to pay for turkeys and sides. This year, it was barely enough for the gift cards, Staley said.
“We are now positioned to serve the same number we served last year,” Staley said. “It’s more fun to give out the turkeys and the sides together, but the families are really blessed and grateful for the gift cards.”
Other pantries across Central Oregon are noticing similar challenges due to food shortages. And the shortages are coming at a time when pantries are seeing an increase in visitors.
“It’s getting colder and people need food,” said Jeffrey Rola, manager of the Redmond St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. “The need doesn’t decrease because the weather changes.”
Last month, the Redmond food pantry served 800 people, including about 250 children. Those numbers are increasing as the holiday season approaches, Rola said.
The pantry, like several others in Central Oregon, is stocked by NeighborImpact, the service organization that runs the region’s food bank. What the food bank can’t provide has to be bought by the pantries. The continued donations from local residents have helped offset any supply chain issues, Rola said.
“The generosity of people in the Redmond area is outstanding,” Rola said. “That’s part of the untold benefit of living in Central Oregon.”
Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul in Bend, said the biggest problem for the organization’s food pantry is a lack of produce. Hewitt has noticed a shortage in apples, oranges, potatoes and onions from the NeighborImpact food bank. When he goes to the grocery stores to buy produce, Hewitt is faced with limited supplies as well.
“A lot of times we are going in and we hope to buy six cases of apples and they have two cases left,” Hewitt said. “That’s what has impacted us the most.”
Hewitt is staying optimistic that the pantry will have enough food to fill holiday meal boxes for more than 200 people, an annual tradition to feed those in need during the week of Thanksgiving.
Like the other food pantries, Hewitt’s program is staying afloat due to cash donations.
“It’s been wonderful,” Hewitt said. “We are doing well, but only because we have had local people step up.”
