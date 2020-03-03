Central Oregon agencies are preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak, but they aren’t starting with a war on germs.
They’re starting with information.
“I think what we have right now is an information crisis,” said Julianne Repman at a meeting Monday in the basement headquarters of the joint information group. “We don’t have a public health crisis in this community at this moment. We have an information crisis. Because the information that is out there is not consistent. It’s not clear, and almost often it is not accurate.”
Repman, director of communication and safety at Bend-La Pine Schools, was joined Monday by other school, health care, law enforcement and government officials in the basement of the Bend-La Pine Schools administration building in downtown Bend.
The officials discussed strategies for the coronavirus, which is present in Oregon. A third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state was confirmed Monday. And 86 people are currently being monitored in Oregon.
Repman said the local school district is planning to implement restrictions such as having visitors wash their hands, cleaning more areas of the schools and possibly have students self-serve their food.
Heather Kaisner, who oversees Deschutes County’s health department program for communicable disease and emergency response, spoke at the meeting Monday about the county health department’s work to address the coronavirus.
“We have been working on this for the past month,” Kaisner said. “We knew this could be a potential threat to our community.”
It sounds simple, but the best thing community members can do is wash their hands, cover their coughs and stay home when they feel sick, Kaisner said.
“I know they are not that exciting,” Kaisner said. “But they are true and tried prevention messages that we really need to get out to everybody.”
The best way to wash your hands is by rubbing them together constantly with soap and water, Kaisner said.
“It’s actually about the friction,” she said. “It’s really about soap and water and that friction and making sure you’re getting in your fingernails and everywhere else.”
State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, held a roundtable discussion at the Downtown Bend Library with a few local leaders prior to meeting other officials Monday at the joint information center.
Helt was joined by Bend Mayor Sally Russell, Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson.
Helt said the partnerships in Central Oregon to address issues from wildfires to viruses is impressive and not done in other communities.
“I can tell you no one has this,” Helt said. “Our coordination is absolutely amazing.”
Russell agreed with Helt and wants to reassure the community that officials from all agencies are working hard together as the coronavirus threat unfolds.
“We have been here before,” Russell said. “We are, in a way, ready for this.”
