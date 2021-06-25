Central Oregon doctors say heat exhaustion is a real condition for anyone spending any amount of time outdoors without enough water, sunscreen and shade as temperatures climb into the triple digits this weekend. Staying cool isn’t only about comfort. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are real conditions that anyone with prolonged exposure to these scorching temperatures can expect, say Central Oregon medical professionals.
The National Weather Service predicted on Friday that temperatures could be “dangerously hot” ranging from 105 to 111 through July 1. Saturday will be the start of many hot days, but peaking Monday or Tuesday, according to the weather service forecast.
St. Charles Bend is already at capacity, said Dr. Nathan Ansbaugh, an emergency room physician.
“People are pent up and are traveling and out doing stuff,” Ansbaugh said. “We hope not to see a lot of people coming in with heat-related illnesses, but we’re prepared.”
Medical centers and hospitals have stocked up on cooling hydration solutions, he said. But at St. Charles, which has been full of patients lately, there could be long waits. At 1 a.m. Friday, Ansbaugh said the emergency department had 55 people in the waiting room. The hospital has 32 beds in the emergency department.
“The hospital is full, and we do have some anxiety about the heat and travel and the holiday weekend coming up,” Ansbaugh said. “We’ll care for people as quickly as we can, but there will be a wait.”
Even Fido should be protected from the heat, according to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Pets should be kept inside away from the heat and from direct sun. Keep them cool and have lots of water available, said Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager.
Meanwhile, homeless advocates, churches and medical centers are collaborating to provide cooling sites for people to take shelter in.
“Right now we’re reaching out to the community,” said Dr. Kim Montee at Mosaic Medical. “I don’t remember ever seeing a temperature over 103, and I grew up in Madras.”
Montee said anyone spending a lot of time outdoors should be mindful of sweating. Avoid being out directly in the sun, but if there’s no choice, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Drink lots of water.
The Oregon Health Authority says to be on the lookout for excessive sweating, drenching of clothes, Montee said. That’s a sign of heat exhaustion, which is a step away from heatstroke, which can cause death. The signs of heat exhaustion are feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, rapid or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, cool, clammy skin or muscle cramps.
“As the body attempts to cool itself, it will sweat,” he said. “So it’s the body’s way of dealing with the heat and potentially the first indication of heat exhaustion.”
The signs of heatstroke are more severe: throbbing headache, confusion, loss of consciousness, rapid, strong pulse, nausea or vomiting, a body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, red, hot skin and not sweating.
“It’s imperative to stay properly hydrated,” said Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, from Summit Health in Bend. “Aim to drink at least half an ounce of water for each pound you weigh.
“Drinking lots of water — even if you don’t feel thirsty — can stave off heat exhaustion, and its potentially fatal cousin, heatstroke.”
Morgan Schmidt, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bend, said the community is ramping up its efforts to help those who don’t have a place to stay cool.
“There’s not many places to seek refuge from the heat right now, but a lot of people are working on it,” Schmidt said. “There’s a lot of collaboration. The community is coming together to offer relief to our most vulnerable neighbors, those who live outside in the midst of this unprecedented heatwave.”
The church is offering a low barrier to anyone who needs to seek shelter from the heat. There will be food, and water and cool air from air conditioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.