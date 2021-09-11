Katy Brooks, CEO of Bend Chamber of Commerce
“I was the public affairs manager at the Port of Portland. That included PDX. I remember getting a phone call from my staff telling me that the first tower was hit, followed by the second. I remember how sunny and beautiful it was outside at the same time I was watching devastating horror on my screen. I drove straight to the airport and spent several days there working with the FBI and the FAA on communicating to the public what was happening with air travel and the new safety protocols (which back then were so new to us). No more scissors, knitting needles, barricades at the front, only passengers beyond security checks — all these things were new and went into place overnight. Working at PDX the first days after 9/11 when all flights were grounded was nothing less than eerie. It was mostly just employees of the port and the federal government in that big, empty airport. It was like the end of innocence. Things can change in a blink of an eye.”
Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner
“I was driving to work in South Lake Tahoe when I learned of the 9/11 attacks. My immediate concern was for my sister, who lived and worked in midtown Manhattan, and my girlfriend, who was in Washington, D.C., for work that week. I spent much of that day trying to figure out whether they were safe and worrying that there would be additional attacks in other parts of those two target cities. After learning they were safe, I started worrying about family and friends in other major metropolitan areas across the county and I wanted to understand what motivated these attacks — who was Al Qaeda, why did Afghanistan harbor them, why did they feel such strong hate towards the United States?”
Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO
It’s clear as the day it happened in my mind. I was on vacation at a farm in western Ireland (visiting a castle ruin) when it came over the radio.
Three days later, the entire country shut down (even pubs) as a day of mourning for those who died in the attacks, which as an American in a foreign country, was a humbling and unbelievably heartwarming show of support and sympathy.
Steve Forrester, Prineville city manager
Interestingly, I was in Curitiba, Brazil on business. (I was buying wood blocks for modling operations). I had flown in the day before through Sao Paulo then on to Curitiba and lost my luggage. I returned to the airport to get my luggage the next morning, at the time the attack happened. Curitiba airport is as large as you would see in the States, and all of the sudden it dawned on me that in an airport with thousands of people it was deadly quiet. My Portuguese was terrible and I struggled to ask what was going on. Finally, a United Airline team member who spoke good English said, “America is being attacked, they are being bombed.” I about died with disbelief. I refused to believe it, but after watching the TV and seeing the twin towers, and the Pentagon I knew it was real. For the next several days I called home each day and continued to try and keep busy with my suppliers. As an American, it was surreal to know I couldn't just hop on a flight and go home. I did not know for a while when or if I could go home, and this was a terrible feeling. My Brazilian friends were wonderful, and took great care of me as my trip was extended into the next weekend. One of my Brazilian friends had actually made arrangements to drive me to Texas from Brazil, not sure how, but he said he would get me home. As the days went by it became clear that I would get home. Finally, that next Sunday I was able to make my way back to the Saul Paulo Airport, my ticket and passport were accepted through security, and I made my way onto the field where a Delta Airlines airliner was parked. We were escorted to the plane by U.S. military, (a welcome sight). All of us passengers cheered as we took off for Atlanta. I was never so glad to touch down in Atlanta, Georgia! And I was proud to be an American. I thought about my father who served in World War II in the Army Air Corps, and he told me while on the island of Malta they were under heavy bombing by the Germans and he thought he might not make it home to Prineville. Thankfully, he did. And while me not getting to come home from Brazil for a few days pales in comparison, it reminds me of how fragile our freedoms are in the USA. The Afghan situation today is a testimonial of the fragility of Freedom. Let this 9/11 20th anniversary be a reminder of how fragile the blessing of being an American is, and remember those who gave all they had to protect our rights and freedoms. Now is a good time to reflect, and perhaps reconsider how today’s divisiveness makes our country weaker.
Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO
It’s a day/moment forever etched in my mind. I remember returning to my dorm room from a morning run as a freshman at Alma College in Michigan only to find four friends staring in silence and disbelief at the TV screen having just been sent home from morning classes. The look on their faces is something I will never forget. Shock, concern, sadness, anger, helplessness, empathy and love all in one expression. A look I have yet to see again and hopefully won’t. As a new college student full of hope and faith in a big beautiful world this moment made me take a step back and further explore the realities of the world I was growing into. A silver lining for me is that my birthday falls on Sept. 12 and, therefore, I use that day as an annual reminder to think about the first responders' heroic actions as well as take time to gauge the temperature of global relations.
Ryan Oster, director of engineering for the City of Bend
Back on 9/11 I was in my senior year of college, doing the ROTC program...I remember we all kind of watched that happen and we knew full well we were going to get commissioned as second lieutenants in the spring and be headed off to officer basic school. It was interesting because everyone was a little uncertain. Are we supposed to go to class that day? I went in, half of my regular classes had been canceled, so we all went to the ROTC area where we would gather and the colonel who was in charge of our program, I remember her coming out. She said "As of today I can almost guarantee you, you're going to war."
To hear that from somebody, because of what happened that morning, it completely shifted all of our mindsets. We're now a generation of officers who will be experiencing firsthand what this is like. Prior to this your career in the army might have been going to one of the national training centers, or maybe you get an overseas deployment to Germany or Japan or something like that. But that was pretty fascinating that it hadn't even been 24 hours and our colonel is coming down and she's telling us "You need to prepare yourselves. You'll be going to war because of this."
JW Terry, 75, Executive Director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach
I had just accepted a job with the JROTC, and I was living in a motel here. My family hadn't moved out. It was my first day going to work at Mountain View High School. I got out of the shower and the phone was ringing and I had the TV on but it was turned down. I glanced at it and I thought it was an old movie where a plane went into the empire state building...I answered the phone and it was my wife and she said "Do you see what's going on?" I said, "No, what?" And while I was talking to her I saw the second plane go in. So I got my uniform on and went into Mountain View High School.
Alison Perry, founder and executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Ranch
On 9/11 I was in Portland one month away from starting graduate school. My brother was active duty Army. I was asleep when a teenager knocked on the door of my room and said in a chipper voice, "You're mother's on the phone." My mother, calling from the east coast, alerted me to the events. "Pray for Todd. Pray for our country," she said. I turned on my television immediately, just before the second tower fell. Like all Americans, I was flabbergasted, in shock, enraged, bereft. I could not help but think of my brother in the military, of all of our active duty service persons, and what our nation's military response would be.
However, what I remember most from that day, and what conjures itself up again every early September since, as summer days turn to crisp fall days, is how beautiful and how eerily quiet it was outside. The temperature was a perfect 70-something, the sky was bluebird blue and clear as a bell with all air travel suspended, and everything was dead silent. Life as we knew it as Americans changed forever that day.
Dick Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation
My late brother Ken and I were combat pilots in Vietnam so during retirement we would tour military air museums and attend airshows. We agreed to meet at the Reno Air Races which typically begin during mid-September. While getting ready to drive from Bend to Reno, our son Scott in Seattle called us to alert us to the air attacks on the World Trade Center. While in La Pine, we watched the alarming news on a friend’s RV TV and proceeded on to Reno after praying for the victims. The races were canceled several days later with a short memorial airshow conducted for the victims. I’ll never forget the horrible attacks on America and the consequences.
Don DeLand, honor guard captain for the Redmond VFW and American Legion
I remember watching the news that morning when the channel cut in with coverage of the planes flying into the towers. I sat there stunned and mesmerized that this was possible. I watched to the last possible moment before I had a conference call. As a veteran, I couldn't believe it was happening here.
Rita Dunlavy, owner of Red Chair Gallery
I was visiting my sister in Houston for a few days, whose husband had been sent to Kuwait to supervise putting out an oil fire. She was very worried about him so we sat on her living room floor looking at world news in the early morning to check on what was happening in Kuwait… “NEWS INTERRUPTION”…. to show what was actually happening in real time to the twin towers. Can’t even describe our reaction… nor did we believe it. My husband was on a motorcycle trip with a buddy and couldn’t understand why so many small towns he passed through were closed up and empty of people on the streets… Obviously, we both headed home.
Derek Sitter, owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub
I remember the morning vividly. I was living in Los Angeles and my mom was staying with my wife, and I to see a play I was performing. Mom came to our bedroom and screamed in her Okie accent, "There's been a disaster! There's been a disaster!" We jumped out of bed not knowing what was going on. She pointed towards the television with live footage of the first tower tumbling. It's difficult to describe the swarm of thoughts and emotions at that moment. But, as we gathered information and footage throughout the day, we were very concerned if LA was next and if this was going to continue. We were glued to the TV for days as the grief, disbelief, anxiety, and uncertainty consumed us. Side note...My Mom had to take a bus back home to Oklahoma and the play was postponed for two weeks.
Angelina Anello-Dennee, owner of Musical Impressions Studios
As a native New Yorker, I was not only glued to my television screen here in Oregon, in horror at a place I’ve been to just months before, but I was fretting about my family members that may be there. I am one of the lucky ones who did not lose anyone that day. But I will never forget neglecting work, standing in front of the TV all day wondering if they were okay because phone lines were jammed, etc.
Kim Cooper-Findling, travel writer and Bend Magazine managing editor
We switched on the TV in a motel room in Portland, Maine, and just a few moments later watched live as the first jet hit the World Trade Center. Then the second. My husband and I had landed at the local airport late the night before, just hours before one of the terrorists had flown out of the very same airport. We were in Maine for a wedding and a vacation, which morphed into an emotional and utterly surreal journey to empty bed and breakfasts and subdued national parks. We flew home a week later--one of the first days the airways were reopened—on a route that passed over New York City. Smoke still poured into the sky from lower Manhattan.
Max King, 41, professional mountain and distance runner from Bend
I was in college at Cornell so I was in a basement study lounge working on schoolwork when we heard the news. I don't recall if it affected school being canceled or not. It was pretty sad and I guess horrifying enough to remember where I was and what I was doing. I wouldn't say I have a big inclination toward remembering time and place for events very well.
Lauren Fleshman, 39, former professional runner and coach from Bend
I was in a condo at a cross-country training camp in Mammoth Lakes, California. A Stanford teammate from the East Coast woke us all up and told us the USA was being attacked. We were all huddled around the television for hours, some worried they had friends or family members in the towers. At 19, it was a big wake-up call about a lot of things, and from then on I paid attention to global news.
Kristi Miller, retired former local morning television host and producer
I was on maternity leave, I had just had my third child and so we were home. I had two older boys who were almost 4 and 2, this new baby was also a boy, and we were watching Blues Clues. So I had no idea what was going on because they don’t news break into Blues Clues.
And my husband called and said “you’ve gotta turn on the news, there’s been an attack in New York. And so I thought: Oh, my gosh! So, without thinking I changed Blues Clues to the news, and I just remember trying to grasp what I was looking the second tower had already fallen and it was just this tremendous mass of chaos and it was at that moment that I realized that I need to not be watching this in front of my children. (Laugh) Because if it was shocking me, I could only imagine the questions that were gonna come and did.
So I turned it back to Blues Clues and just kind of took a moment and had to wait until nap time ultimately to tune in and try and absorb, just try to absorb what we were watching.
After absorbing, I went back into producer mode and canceled the guests for the next morning and brought on Deschutes County Sheriff Les Styles and Executive Director of the local chapter of the Red Cross, Kevin Daroski, to discuss what plans were in place if an event of this magnitude, be it natural or man-made were to happen here.
I admitted that no one would be watching her show though. Realistically, everybody’s eyeballs, including my own, were glued to whatever station they chose to view for updates on what was happening in New York.
I just remember watching heartbroken as you would see these families members with these pictures of these people that they were missing, remember in those early days... “have you seen” and for a couple days straight it was wall to wall, “Have you seen,” “Have you seen,” “This person was in Tower 2,” “This person —” and I just remember thinking I think I know what happened to those people, and I don’t like knowing that I know what’s probably happened to those people. And watching what those families were going through, even over here in Bend, Oregon, we felt it. I just think as a nation we felt it.
Maybe that’s what our previous generations felt after something like Pearl Harbor, I don’t know, I can only speculate. And it makes me sad that 20 years later I feel like we’ve forgotten. Even though we’re going to see wall to wall, this 20-year coverage, which is super important, but there was a 19th anniversary, there will be a 21st. I just wonder, I would love for this to be a call to action for people to get involved in their community, a renewed interest in getting involved in your community whatever that means.
Mike Krantz, Bend Police chief
On the morning of 9/11, I was in Anaheim, California, in a hotel room with my family getting ready to walk out the door to Disneyland. I was watching the news and was horrified and confused as to what I was seeing. Initially, like many people, I thought it was a terrible crash, but when watching the second plane hit, it became very clear it was an intentional attack. I had a feeling of helplessness. I wasn’t even at work where, if a bigger plan was being executed by terrorists, I could have helped. Like the rest of the world, I sat and watched with anger, fear and a significant feeling of loss. It is all of our responsibility to remember the tragedy that took place in our nation that day and to remember how we came together as one nation to support each other, regardless of our differences.
Evander McIver, prosecutor with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office
I was a naval aviator at the time and was actually up in the air flying when 9/11 occurred. I got a call from air traffic control to land at the nearest available airfield. Had never heard that before. I was doing a pilot exchange program and flying with the Canadian air force at the time. I was supposed to do my shore tour with them and not have to deploy, but after 9-11 they deployed to the United Arab Emirates and asked if I would go with them because I had recently completed a Gulf Deployment. I went on my fourth deployment with them as the Operations Officer and was happy to do so on my shore tour because I was so amped up about 9/11.
Todd Riley, chief of Bend Fire & Rescue
I remember it like it was yesterday. I was on duty as a firefighter/paramedic with Sacramento City Fire Department at Station 4. The tones went off in the dorm room to wake us all up. It was confusing as it appeared none of the apparatus were being assigned to a call. On the printer was a sheet of paper that said “turn on the news.”
We turned on the news and watched in stunned silence as the events of that horrific morning were broadcast to us on the West Coast. Very emotional for all of us.
Even though we were scheduled to get off work at 8 a.m. that morning, none of us left. We stayed another 24 hours until we were confident that it was an isolated event in NYC.
Raun Atkinson, Bend defense attorney
I was in Marine Corps boot camp on that day, and I feel like I will never forget it. At first, I thought it was just “part of training.” As in, the drill instructors were just telling us a war was breaking out so we would take training seriously. Obviously, that was not the case. It became clear within days when every car we could see driving, on base and off, had American flags on it.
I joined the military under a program that provided additional funds for college on top of the GI Bill. So, my goal was always to go to college after my four years in the Marines. When 9/11 happened, everything I thought about what the next four years would be like changed. The war in Afghanistan and then eventually Iraq began during my four years. I ended up serving in Iraq for a year.
I think this year will be hard for many vets. I knew plenty of individuals who joined because of 9/11. With our recent withdrawal from Afghanistan with really not much, if anything, to show for it, this will be a hard anniversary for many who personally fought in Afghanistan. I was never in Afghanistan, so this isn’t specifically what I am going through, just what I have been hearing from friends who are vets.”
John Hummel, Deschutes County district attorney
I was born and raised in New York and was living in Bend and serving on the city council at the time of 9/11. I was awoken that morning by numerous friends in New York who told me to turn on the TV. I sat alone in my apartment watching the news coverage while talking with friends over the phone. After a few hours I had to turn off the TV and head to the courthouse to represent clients who had court hearings. Suffice it to say the mood in the courtroom was somber.
Dave Howe, retired Bend firefighter-paramedic
I was on shift at the West Fire Station, as Battalion Chief/Shift Commander, from 8 a.m. on the 10th until 8 a.m. on the 11th (we worked 24-hour shifts then). My shift was washing the rigs for the next shift, and I was cleaning up paperwork and getting ready to pass the baton to the oncoming BC. Someone usually turned the tv on to the news in the morning, and as word came in about the Twin Towers tragedy, all our work came to a standstill. We were all glued to the television, watching with the rest of the nation in horror. We all knew that many firefighters would lose their lives that day, doing what we all were trained to do. The impact of the second plane and the building collapses were particularly hard to watch, and just as hard to look away from.
I left the fire station after 8 a.m. essentially in a daze. My head was spinning with grief, anger, confusion and apprehension for the future of our country. My wife, Barb Smiley, and I walked our three kids to Highland School and from there to her mother's house. We all talked quietly and sadly about the events of the day and of our fears for the future. The grief over the loss of life, both firefighter and everyone else, was palpable in our conversations. We attended the vigil in Drake Park that evening, but nothing could remove the weight from our hearts.
We knew, without a shadow of a doubt, that the world had irrevocably changed, there was no going back, and we were heading into dark times.
TJ Spear, Bend defense attorney
I was a Naval Officer on a fast attack submarine but from 84-90. I resigned my commission shortly after the Soviet Union and the Berlin wall fell. So by 9/11 — I was a civilian, married with two kids and a Deputy DA working for Mike Dugan at Deschutes County DA’s Office.
Like most folks, I was shocked while I was watching the news — I was up early and watched the second plane fly into the second World Trade Tower. My wife and two young boys were up watching it as well.
As I drove to work, there was barely any traffic — the office was nearly empty. I had a trial scheduled to start that day — that is why I know it was a Tuesday and Judge Tiktin canceled a trial and pointed out that jurors (everyone) might be distracted and it would not be a good idea for all involved.
I remember Judge Sullivan (a reserve colonel in the Oregon Guard) saying kind words about our men and women in uniform — he was troubled like most about the situation and pointed out that as our enemy was not a country or a place but fanatics there would be no easy victory. He was at the courthouse and because he was a reservist — folks (attorneys and staff) drifted in to speak with him.
I was thinking about the brave men and women that would be receiving orders to leave the safety of their homes and family. My brother was in the service and knew that he would be involved so I said prayers for him and his family. He ended up shipping out and helped set up bases and ports
I reached out to one of my good friends in the service in Hawaii and while I got no details, it was pretty clear he was going to be gone for some time — I said more prayers.
Twenty years later, I think about that day, the lives lost and families who lost loved ones — I like to recall that we came together as a country for a short time as well.
Dave Turnbull, Summit High School Physical Education and Track & Field Coach
I can recall perfectly that I was up getting ready to head to Summit to teach. I had the Today show on and was listening as I heard Katie Couric and Matt Lauer mention that they had a report of an explosion in the World Trade Center. I immediately went to the TV and saw images of smoke as they were interviewing a witness. At that time, they were only guessing as to what happened. Was it an airplane? What size?
As I went and told my wife what was happening, the reports started coming in that it was an airplane. If memory serves, it was about 20 minutes later and the gasp of the woman being interviewed and the reactions of Katie and Matt took my breath away. It was right then, when I said out loud "we are at war."
I had to head out the door to get to school. I listened in disbelief in the car. When I got to Summit, it was a somber, somber morning. District staff were advising us to try and stick to our schedule and teach. That was impossible. The day was spent processing what was happening with kids. Some angry, some sad, and most just completely shocked.
As I reflect on the day, it makes me sad that we are now a country divided over many issues. We are so much better than what we are displaying to the world. It is my sincere hope that with the anniversary of 9/11 that we, as Americans, can choose to be unified. United we stand, divided we fall.
Be grateful for what we have. Appreciate the sacrifice that others have made for us, and honor them by being our best each day.
Don Emerson, Mountain View boys soccer coach
As a young kid growing up in Bend, Oregon during the ’70s and ’80s, I would remember my parents and grandparents talking about where they were and what they were doing when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. It was always shocking to hear the details people would remember about that day. It was hard to comprehend as a kid, people who barely remember their own birthday, remember who they were with and what they were doing when they heard the news that JFK was assassinated 20 to 25 years earlier.
Fast forward to Sept. 11, 2001. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I woke up at 6 a.m. I had just returned from a soccer conference on the East Coast and my body and mind were on East Coast time. As I sipped my coffee, I started preparing my training plans for the week's high school soccer practice. It was my first season as a paid coach for the high school program and I was worried and nervous. I remember being very worried about the fact that I was very close in age to the players I was being hired to coach. Would I be able to lead?
Little did I know that my first-year coaching soccer would be very little about soccer, and a lot about perspective. The news started pouring in about planes, buildings, fire, death, destruction and the USA being under attack. I was in my living room, wearing a red shirt with black sweatpants. I was drinking black coffee in a white coffee cup. My wife sat on the small couch and I sat on the large couch. I held our oldest son and my wife held our daughter.
The following days and weeks were very difficult at high school practice. Questions, fear, anger, and sadness were commonplace. I learned that my personal fear about leading would change. Leading took second to listening and by listening, leading was easy. Coaching soccer was simple, being present was hard. Wins and losses were less important and people were the priority. While the events of 9/11 were the darkest side of humanity, the events after 9/11 brought out some of the best in humanity.
For my generation, the events of 9/11 were our JFK moment.
