Central Oregon lawyers are at odds over the possible impact of a recent Oregon Supreme Court ruling, which said people convicted by nonunanimous jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, even if the conviction occurred before the top court’s latest ruling.

Inmates in state prisons can now have their cases retried if they were convicted by a split jury of any felony except murder, according to the Dec. 30 opinion. They could also negotiate a resolution with prosecutors. The ruling will impact hundreds of cases statewide, but it’s unclear how many and what types of cases could be retried in Central Oregon, lawyers say.

