Central Oregon lawmakers have crafted several bills for the upcoming short legislative session that focus on some of the most important issues in the state, such as affordable housing, day care and education.
The 2020 Oregon legislative session begins Feb. 3 and is scheduled to last 35 days. During the session, representatives can introduce two bills and senators can introduce one.
Rep. Cheri Helt, a Republican from Bend, is using her two bills to change the way college freshmen are placed in math and English classes and to create a database that tracks when a veterinarian prescribes opioids to a person’s pet.
Helt is also co-sponsoring bills to ban all flavored vaping products and fund programs for homeless youth.
The college placement bill addresses a concern that too much weight is put on the math and English placement tests that determine what classes a student is allowed to take, Helt said.
Helt proposes making colleges — universities and community colleges — consider other factors, like high school grades, SAT and ACT scores and previous work experience.
“It’s not accurate to take one placement test and say that’s where you belong,” Helt said.
The bill to create an opioid prescription database for veterinarians is motivated by the tragic case in December 2017, when a Bend cyclist was struck and killed by a truck driven by Powell Butte resident Shantel Witt, who was under the influence of several prescription drugs, including some meant for her dog.
Witt was convicted and sentenced last year to 12 years and two months in prison.
“We have our local circumstance where we saw firsthand what can happen,” Helt said. “The woman who hit (the cyclist) had gotten controlled substances from the veterinarian.”
Sen. Tim Knopp, a Republican from Bend, is introducing his own bill to freeze property taxes for low-income seniors.
“As property taxes rise, people who are least able to afford those increases are seniors on fixed incomes,” Knopp said. “We want to make sure they are able to afford to buy food and pay for prescription drugs and have to make a choice between being in their home and paying their property tax versus paying for necessities.”
Oregon already has a property tax deferral program for seniors, but it didn’t make sense to Knopp to keep deferring higher and higher property taxes. His bill puts a freeze on property tax increases for low-income seniors 68 and over.
“I’m looking forward to being able to work on this concept in the short session and hopefully get it through,” Knopp said.
Rep. Jack Zika, a Republican from Redmond, is using his two bills to create an affordable housing pilot program and to support day care operations.
“These are two important issues in Central Oregon,” Zika said.
As cities across the state plan to expand their urban growth boundaries for housing and development, Zika’s housing bill would require the expansion to include affordable housing.
Using the urban growth boundary plans for affordable housing is a streamlined way to address the issue, Zika said.
“I thought that would be a pretty useful formula for cities across the state,” Zika said.
Zika’s day care bill offers extensive support to child care operations in Oregon.
The bill offers tax credits to child care facilities that are in good standing and properly train their employees.
It also gives incentives to property owners to lease their space to day care operations, including property on farmland.
Zika sees his bill as a way to break down some of the barriers to running a day care center.
It will hopefully improve current operations and help create more in Central Oregon and across the state, where it has become a struggle for many families to find day care options.
Zika, who has two young children, said the bill is personal for him. He remembers not being able to find a day care center for his children and his wife having to work from home.
“My wife and I had the challenge to go though that when the children were first born,” Zika said. “There were no spots.”
