Paul Dewey, executive director for Central Oregon LandWatch, will be stepping down from his role as head of the organization he helped establish in 1985 but will stay active with LandWatch to focus on special projects.

Dewey, who turns 70 this year, said he expects a replacement will be hired sometime this year but there is no firm deadline to fill the position. He does not expect any policy changes at the non-profit organization, which for decades has worked to conserve lands and habitats in Central Oregon.

“This is not a retirement, it’s a change of position,” said Dewey. “I still have a lot of irons in the fire so I can’t leave yet. I want to devote more time to those (projects).”

Dewey, a native of Kansas, moved to Oregon in 1977 after earning a law degree from the University of Virginia. His career in Oregon started out in Salem where he worked as a clerk for a judge on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Dewey later took a corporate law job in Portland but after paying off his student debt he wanted a change of pace. When an acquaintance offered an opportunity to work as a caretaker on a horse ranch, he jumped at the chance.

Living contentedly in Sisters, he was made aware of critical changes happening to the environment around him. There were plans to lay a hydroelectric pipe in Whychus Creek — then known as Squaw Creek — and another plan to clear cut the area.

“I put on my corporate suit and appealed the timber sale,” said Dewey. “I was private at first and the ranger said: 'You are the only one who cares.' I got his point so I organized the Sisters Forest Planning Committee.”

The piping of the creek was blocked and Dewey later successfully lobbied to have it protected by Congress under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The logging plans were also curtailed and representatives of the timber company were later found guilty of cutting trees that were intended to be saved.

Dewey calls his work at Metolius one of his proudest professional moments. The Metolius basin was threatened by clearcuts and destination resorts until Dewey and others stepped in to change the fate of this area of springs and forests. The Metolius was eventually designated as an Area of Critical State Concern, the first and only such area in Oregon.

For years the Sisters Forest Planning Committee continued to protect forests from timber sales and creeks and streams from development. Dewey represented the organization on dozens of cases in the Oregon Court of Appeals, the State Circuit Court and Land Use Board of Appeals.

The focus of the Sisters Forest Planning Committee shifted in the mid-2000s when Dewey and his colleagues changed the name of the organization to Central Oregon LandWatch and began a campaign to protect Bend’s urban growth boundary from massive expansions. At the time the city planned to rope in 8,000 more acres to develop with homes and businesses, particularly in northwest Bend.

Because of LandWatch’s advocacy, the city limited the expansion to just 2,000 acres and plans to construct thousands of homes right at the edge of Shevlin Park in west Bend were scrapped.

LandWatch now promotes vertical growth in Bend. The organization is working with the city to develop dense housing in the Bend Central District, located on the east side of the Bend Parkway, roughly between Franklin and Olney streets.

Dewey also worked with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs through the Karnopp Peterson Law Firm in the 1990s and early 2000s when the tribe was locked in a legal dispute with the Bureau of Indian Affairs over timber operations at the reservation. The tribes eventually prevailed in the litigation.

Dewey has held the role of executive director at Central Oregon LandWatch since 2010. The job requires plenty of administrative tasks but transitioning will allow him to refocus his work.

“I am pulled in so many different directions at the same time,” said Dewey. “It’s not unusual, that is what an executive director does. But this frees me up to focus on specific projects.”

Along with issues in the urban core, Dewey is also looking forward to protecting Skyline Forest, a 32,000-acre tract of land between Sisters and Bend. The land is currently for sale and Dewey says he will work to ensure that it remains protected from housing and resort developers. This project and others could allow Dewey to get back to his rural roots.

“I used to walk every unit of every timber sale in the 1980s, just to find out what was being logged what wildlife habitat was there,” said Dewey. “I miss that. I am in the office way too much.”

Dewey’s change in roles follows similar moves at other environmental organizations in Central Oregon.

A year ago, Tod Heisler left his role as executive director for the Deschutes River Conservancy. Heisler is now Rivers Conservation Director at LandWatch. In 2018, Ben Fenty departed the executive director role at the Oregon Natural Desert Association. Fenty, who headed ONDA for 11 years, now leads Oregon Desert Land Trust.

Dewey said it feels like “the right time to transition” as operations at Central Oregon LandWatch are going smoothly.

“We’ve made a lot of transitions, just as the town transitioned from mills and logging,” said Dewey. “I have no doubt these changes will continue.”