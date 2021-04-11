Money in the bank, rising vaccination rates and tempting outdoors are all working together to lure visitors for summer travel to Central Oregon.
Already resorts and hotels are filling up as travelers plan their summer travel. Most of these travelers are coming by car, according to the Automobile Association of America. There is pent-up demand, AAA says, for road trips, either to get away or simply to see loved ones.
But the picture is not all rosy for businesses seeking to re-staff after a year of closures and reopenings. There’s a labor shortage in the hospitality industry, and businesses are juggling their needs against the flip-flopping government requirements to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus as Deschutes County moves from one risk level to another.
On Friday, Deschutes County moved from moderate to high risk, which limits the number of people indoors to 25% capacity.
Still, Bend is among the more popular driving destinations in Oregon, Marie Dodds, AAA director of Government and Public Affairs, said in an email. Travel will be spurred on, too, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated people can visit others who are fully vaccinated without a mask or maintaining a 6-foot distance.
“Members of the AAA Oregon/Idaho are making plans to take family road trips, and we’re also seeing a return to the skies as air travel rebounds,” Dodds said. “Others are planning bucket-list trips. And many just want to travel to see loved ones and friends they haven’t been able to see during the pandemic.”
Central Oregon is perfect for a physically distanced get away with its hiking, mountain biking and water sports, said Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Commission chairman.
With about 500 accommodations to book, the Sunriver Resort says there’s been a noticeable uptick in booking inquiries from family travelers. Summer traditionally is the busiest time of the year for the resort; there were numerous activities that had to be halted early in the pandemic.
“While summer is looking to be very busy we are seeing much shorter-term demand at this time,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort director of sales and marketing. “We believe that this will continue through summer as our guests are anxious to travel again.”
With more money in the pockets of travelers, more people will hit the roads, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. This is particularly acute now when more vaccines are being rolled out to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, making people feel more comfortable traveling.
“Travel spending is a popular form of discretionary spending,” Runberg said. “Travel and tourism destinations that can be reached by car and provide more dispersed forms of recreation will likely be more attractive to many this summer.”
During the height of the pandemic, a little more than a year ago, the city of Bend issued travel restrictions that ran from mid-March through mid-October. Despite those restrictions, hearty travelers did come to Bend last summer, said Kevney Dugan, CEO of Visit Bend.
Occupancy at area hotels plummeted early on in the pandemic but slowly rebounded last summer, according to STR, a global travel analytics firm. Hotel occupancy during spring break this year was 77.6%, according to the data. In the week of March 21 through 28 during COVID-19 government-ordered shutdowns, it plummeted to 19.9%.
A comparison of hotel occupancy this spring break compared to 2019, shows a 9% increase, Dugan said.
“There’s a lot of pent-up demand that will be released when people are vaccinated and can start to travel again,” Dugan said. “Destinations like Bend, where you can play outside all day, are a desirable kind of travel.
Weeks before the start of summer, Tumalo Creek and Kayak at the Old Mill District has been busy fielding calls from prospective visitors looking to book tours, boats and boards, said Sue Fox, a manager at the store.
“We’ve definitely been putting people on the water and getting calls about rentals about all sorts of equipment,” Fox said. “We’re expecting we’ll be busy this summer.”
As the company begins to add staff, it may have difficulty finding qualified employees, said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades hospitality management program executive in residence who runs the program.
The hospitality and leisure industry was the hardest hit in terms of unemployment, according to labor reports produced by the Oregon Employment Department.
While other sectors of the economy have regained jobs lost due to pandemic-related closures, the leisure and hospitality sector continued to drag on the economy. That’s because many businesses opted to let nearly all of their staff go during the pandemic-related shutdowns, Montgomery said.
“It’s a national issue, but certainly is applicable to our community,” Montgomery said. “The labor shortage in Bend could be the worst we’ve seen yet in the travel industry.”
At Tumalo Creek and Kayak, business will be nearly normal this summer, Fox said. Inner tube rentals will be resumed, boats and kayaks up for rent and reservations will be required, Fox said.
“It will be more normal than last year,” Fox said. “We won’t do our tours and events, but we will have onsite classes and the kids camp.”
Keeping everyone outdoors will go a long way to keeping the community safe, DeBone said. But DeBone offered these words of advice:
“Please come and enjoy yourself and please be respectful of the space,” he said. “Be respectful of each other and being in a crowded setting.”