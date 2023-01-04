Housing Works

Construction on the Moonlight Townhomes, a 29-unit development of affordable townhomes by Housing Works in Redmond, in 2016.

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin file photo

Central Oregon's affordable housing authority announced Tuesday that the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be open next week. 

The waitlist for the program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 program, will open on Monday at 8 a.m. and remain open through Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m, Housing Works announced. Housing Works administers federal affordable housing programs in Central Oregon. 

