Central Oregon's affordable housing authority announced Tuesday that the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be open next week.
The waitlist for the program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 program, will open on Monday at 8 a.m. and remain open through Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m, Housing Works announced. Housing Works administers federal affordable housing programs in Central Oregon.
The program is open to qualified low-income residents of Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, according to a release from Housing Works. The application for the waiting list can be found at the organization's website.
All application submissions will be randomized by a computer and placed on the list to give all applicants an equal chance, the release said.
“It’s important to note that anyone who is currently on the waiting list needs to reapply to the 2023 list. This is a yearly requirement,” Lesly Gonzalez, Housing Choice Voucher director at Housing Works said.
Upon request, Housing Works staff will provide technical assistance either in person or over the phone or email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the waitlist application remains open, the release said. Housing Works encouraged applicants not to wait until the last day the waitlist application is open to reach out for technical support.
