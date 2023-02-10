As state and local officials prioritize efforts to combat what they call a housing crisis, Bulletin readers wanted to know: Do Bend and Central Oregon really have a housing problem, especially compared to other parts of the state and country?
According to state economist Josh Lehner, the short answer is yes. While a precise number of how many additional housing units the state needs requires some complex calculations, “the proof is in the pudding,” Lehner said.
“Not just housing costs are high, but relative housing costs are high,” Lehner said. “Rents and homeownership as a share of local family household income is higher in Central Oregon than a lot of other places. So it costs relatively more to live (here).”
In addition to relatively high housing costs, Lehner points to the fact that a relatively low share of local housing units are on the market for sale or rent. Around 2.6% of all homes nationwide were available for sale or rent in 2021, compared to 1.8% of Oregon’s homes and 1.1% of Bend’s.
High costs and low availability are two hallmarks of a tight market, Lehner said. The housing market is comparable to any other kind of market. Think of the market for eggs, for example: When an avian flu outbreak reduced the nation’s egg supply, supermarket shelves emptied (relatively low availability) and egg prices shot up (relatively high costs).
As for why the housing market is so tight, Lehner says the simple answer is that there hasn’t been enough construction of new housing units, a problem that’s existed nationwide at least since the housing market crash in 2008.
“It's not just the crash, it's that we just never recovered from the crash. Obviously there was a housing bubble and a crash, and then new construction activity just never really picked up,” Lehner said. “It doubled from the bottom of the recession, but it just never got back to anything like it used to be — certainly relative to population growth. There's just been zero ground made up.”
That slow construction has added up over the last decade, and estimates of the number of homes the region and state needs to catch up are significant.
A 2021 state survey found that the state will need 584,000 homes in the next two decades to keep up with expected population growth — and about a quarter of those homes are needed now to accommodate existing demand.
The study found that Deschutes County alone needs around 6,000 units to meet current demand, plus 50,000 over the next two decades.
On her first full day in office earlier this year, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek set a goal she believes will help the state overcome its shortage: 36,000 new units of housing a year, up from the approximately 20,000 the state has been producing annually over the last five years.
By her own admission, it’s an ambitious target — and experts are split on whether or not the state is ready to achieve it.
Are there any solutions to the pressure of population growth other than accommodating it? Seems like a positive feedback loop driving sprawl, congestion, resource impacts, and impaired affordability and quality of life. Closing the door behind me? Okay. Any better response or concepts?
