 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Of the 25 families The Bulletin profiled this year, most remain homeless

Structure has been important for Heather Fluke this year.

Not necessarily in the physical sense, but in the internal sense — how she structures her life, and her understanding of the world.

Web FOH graphic Sisters-Redmond
Profile: Adrian Blair (copy)
Buy Now

Adrian Blair lives in the forest near Sisters. 
Buy Now

John Breen, 79, sits in the Redmond warming shelter at Mountain View Fellowship Church on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Web FOH graphic Bend
Buy Now

Homeless Bend resident John on the steps of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend. 
fchuck
Buy Now

Chuck Morse, 68, lives in the forest outside of Sisters. He considers his nearby trailer his home.
Web FOH graphic La Pine
Homeless
Buy Now

Cheryl Voneps, who prefers to go by the name Shadow, stands along Hunnell Road July 7 across from her trailer.
glen
Buy Now

Glen Gray at the trailer that he lives in near Redmond. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

This series included reporting from Bulletin reporters Bryce Dole, David Jasper, Joe Siess, Anna Kaminski, Michael Kohn, Suzanne Roig, Brian Rathbone and Zack Demars, Redmond Spokesman reporter Nick Rosenberger and former Bulletin reporters Garrett Andrews and Brenna Visser.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Elections

High School Sports

Local News

Wildfires

Business

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred