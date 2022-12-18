Daniel “Dray” Aguirre, a Central Oregon Community College student, moved into a run-down trailer about five years ago in between Tumalo and Sisters. He used traps to keep the mice away, warmed his hole-ridden trailer with a propane heater and drove more than 30 minutes every day to the Bend campus.
Aguirre ran for student government president of the college last spring — and won. In September, he was approved to move into an on-campus dorm, providing him with a much-needed respite from the harsh living conditions of his trailer.
The dorm is the first stable living situation Aguirre has had in years. It comes with all the amenities he once lived without.
“It’s been nice because I’ve been able to have utilities,” Aguirre said. “Restroom. Shower. The stuff that’s really important to me: hygiene. It’s hard not having it.”
But Aguirre’s life remains rocky at times. Lately, he’s been making weekly visits to take care of his ill grandmother in Prineville. He struggled to balance this care with a full college course load and nearly had to shave down his schedule.
That would have left him taking too few course credits to stay in on-campus housing, according to college policy.
“It’s been a steep, uphill battle,” Aguirre said, adding: “I don’t want to have to regress back to where I was. And I do that a lot. That’s my strength, loving people, but it’s also my weakness.”
For now, Aguirre plans to maintain a full course load, including some classes that can help him care for his grandmother.
When the Bend community became aware of Aguirre’s story last year, at least one person donated money in his name to a scholarship for first generation college students at Central Oregon Community College, according to Jenn Kovitz, a college spokeswoman. Even more people reached out to help him personally, saying they would give him money for support.
But Aguirre, noting that he has always preferred to remain self-reliant, turned them down.
“It’s hard for me to accept it,” he said.
After sharing his story publicly, Aguirre said numerous faculty and students approached him to talk about his struggles and what resources students like him need.
He said multiple people have approached him saying that they saw his face in the newspaper.
“It’s been awesome and so refreshing for people to get their eyes opened,” he said.
But sharing his story also had a different impact, one he sees as central to his mission. In Aguirre’s office is a campus food pantry.
In recent months, he said he has spoken with students experiencing food insecurity, who told him they could identify with his story. While they were once reluctant to accept help due to the stigma around taking handouts, seeing Aguirre share his story and find success helped them feel comfortable with accepting food or supplies.
“I like to be there to help and support just by who I am,” he said.
That’s why Aguirre ran for president. He ran with a mission to find out why there appeared to be a disconnect between economically struggling students and support services at the college.
He’s seen a growing push to provide help for at-need students.
During the most recent statewide political race, he reached out to speak with candidates. Thirteen responded, he said. He said he believes the voices of struggling students like him are being heard more than ever before.
But more needs to be done. “It’s not enough, yet,” he said. “There’s still work to be done in trying to help students that have been in my position.”
