Excessive heat warnings are in effect in Central Oregon and across the state through Thursday night, but while the heat wave will be short-lived, the air quality in Central Oregon is expected to worsen.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton warns of dangerously hot conditions as temperatures throughout Central Oregon are expected to exceed 100 degrees in several locations — but not Bend. Tuesday is projected to be the hottest in Bend, where temperatures could reach 99 degrees.
Elsewhere in the region, it could get even hotter.
On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to reach 101 in Redmond, 102 in Prineville, 104 in Madras and 108 in Warm Springs. Cooling centers are opening throughout the region, including in Jefferson County, where the high temperatures could be felt the most.
“We literally roam the city looking to pick up anyone looking to get out of the extreme heat and into the cool,” said Tony Mitchell, executive director of outreach organization Jefferson County Faith Based Network.
Poor air quality from wildfires west of the Cascades will soon shift to Central Oregon, said Joe Solomon, a longtime weather service meteorologist in the Pendleton office. Places like Oakridge and Eugene saw ash and air quality levels in the moderate to unhealthy range Monday while Bend's air quality index remained "good," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The output of those fires is going to be directed back to Central Oregon," Solomon said.
Winds are anticipated to shift eastward, toward Central Oregon, as soon as late Tuesday, he said.
While temperatures are expected to cool by the end of the week, Solomon said poor air quality in Central Oregon will likely persist into the weekend.
Four wildfires have burned nearly 17,000 acres combined in the Willamette National Forest, according to reports. The largest of those fires, the Bedrock Fire, has burned more than 16,000 acres since July 26, fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds.
The weather service is predicting thunderstorms in northern Klamath and southern Deschutes counties, which could give way to lightning strikes and wildfire starts near La Pine, which isn't anticipated to surpass 98 degrees this week. The weather service also issued a fire weather watch for the Deschutes National Forest, south of Mount Bachelor for Tuesday.
As of Sunday, campfires are not allowed outside of campfire rings on public lands in Central Oregon.
Both heat and air quality have worsened in recent years. Bend logged its first hazardous air quality day in 2020, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and, in 2022, Bend had five days with air quality levels at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" or worse.
NASA clocked July as Earth's hottest month in its records, which date back to 1880. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration drew a similar conclusion, calling July the hottest in its 174-year record.
With increased temperatures this week, the risk of contracting heat-related illnesses also rises. Such illnesses can include heat stroke, heat exhaustion and sunburn.
“People may not realize that heat-related illnesses can be deadly,” Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County health officer, said Friday in a press release. "So extremely hot temperatures should not be taken lightly."
In Bend and Redmond, two options exist for people who need reprieve from the heat: In Bend, the Lighthouse Navigation Center on Second Street is open 24/7, and in Redmond, the Mountain View Fellowship Church will open as a cooling center Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water bottle and ice donations are welcome at the church in Redmond and at Shepherd's House Ministries' location at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend.
In Redmond, the cooling center is open to all, not just people who are homeless, said Sierra Hopper, the safe parking director for the church. The church is also accepting snack and food donations to be able to provide sack lunches for attendees.
“It takes the whole community to keep our unhoused individuals safe,” Hopper said.
In Jefferson County, outreach organization Faith Based Network is operating a cooling shelter from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday in conjunction with Jefferson County Health in Madras. This is the third year in a row the network has opened a cooling center in Madras once temperatures exceed 100 for three days or more, said Mitchell.
Deschutes County has a list of cooling centers available throughout the community at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/beat-heat-stay-cool-stay-hydrated-and-stay-informed. The county recommended people use public libraries, grocery stores and indoor shopping areas to beat the heat.
