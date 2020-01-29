Central Oregon residents who have not traveled to Wuhan, China, are not at risk of the 2019 novel coronavirus that has spread across three continents, health officials said Tuesday.
Despite having identified five cases in California, Washington, Arizona and Chicago, the immediate risk is low to the public, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services preparedness coordinator.
“At this time, the immediate health risk to the Oregon public is low because the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is screening passengers from Wuhan so we know what our risk is,” Emerson said. “The mortality rate is low at 3%, and the United States has not seen any secondary cases yet.”
More than 106 people have died in China from the outbreak and as many as 4,500 people may have contracted the coronavirus, according to the CDC. Cases have been reported outside of the Wuhan province, and sporadic cases have now been reported in 18 other locations outside of China, including Australia, France and Canada, according to the CDC.
“Typically you get infected like the flu, treated if necessary, and most patients recover,” said Audrey Gudmundsson, manager of infection prevention at St. Charles Health System. “It’s a respiratory virus, and the body fights it. But for those who are immunocompromised, or those without access to medical care, they’re the ones who are dying.”
At St. Charles Health System, the four-hospital system is prepared in case anyone comes or calls in with concerns of having contracted the coronavirus, Gudmundsson said.
The hospital wants residents to know that they have weekly conversations with the CDC, the state and county health officials, and all are in alignment on prevention and treatment.
“We feel very prepared,” Gudmundsson said. “Hopefully the virus wear themselves out and eventually go away.”
But if someone is concerned and contacts a medical professional, they will be asked a series of questions, she said. Anyone walking into a clinic or the hospital ER will be asked if they have a fever and lower respiratory symptoms like a cough or trouble breathing, she said.
If they answer yes to any of these questions, they’ll be asked to wear a mask. In addition, if they have traveled to China in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with a person under investigation for the virus in the past 14 days, additional precautions will be taken. The person will be placed in airborne isolation, and CDC will be contacted for further recommendations and potential testing.
“There’s no treatment for this,” Gudmundsson said. “It’s like the flu. It’s a virus. There are no antiviral medications that we’ve been recommended to prescribe by the CDC.
U.S. customs officials at 20 airports will monitor for travelers with the novel coronavirus symptoms and a travel connection to China. Travelers from China are being given educational material from the CDC about what to do if they get sick within the 14 day incubation period, Emerson said.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” Emerson said. “We haven’t seen it travel from person to person yet in the United States. We want to be prepared.”
