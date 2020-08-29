A task force of Central Oregon fire departments was sent Friday to help fight the White River Fire that has burned more than 9,700 acres in the Mt Hood National Forest, 13 miles southeast of Government Camp.
The task force includes fire crews and equipment from Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and Alfalfa fire departments. Dave Philips, deputy fire chief for the Black Butte Ranch Fire District, is leading the task force.
The White River Fire is 10% contained as of Saturday. The fire started from a lightning strike Monday morning and is threatening 300 nearby homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.