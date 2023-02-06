A steady stream of livestock trailers wound into the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center Saturday, as teenagers and kids of all ages unloaded black Angus and Hereford steers and herded them into a metal-barred weighing machine.
Jeff Papke, an agriculture adviser for Mountain View High School, locked them in place and swiftly cut a tag off their ears, punching a new one through the empty holes before sending them on their way.
The FFA and 4-H season usually begins with this weigh-in and culminates in the steer livestock auction at the Deschutes County Fair in early August. However, the weighing machine broke on Saturday and the event served more for tagging and bookkeeping instead.
Despite this, the kids and teenagers each came with a mix of excitement and nervousness — each with a different story and dream about the upcoming season.
For Kyrstyn Harris-Abell, a 12-year-old from Redmond who has shown cattle for five years, the season is an opportunity to improve her skills with cattle and follow in her family’s footsteps.
“All my family did it growing up and it’s kind of like a dream,” she said. “I wanted to be just like them.”
While she doesn’t yet have a specific weight goal for her two steers, Matthew and Diesel, she knows that it takes early mornings, hard work and dedication to land at the top of the auction list in August.
Harris-Abell said she works with her animals before school then goes back out afterward to spend time with them, wash or walk them. After helping prepare dinner with her family, she makes sure to feed the animals their supper.
Danika Kuck, a 16-year-old from Bend raising a Hereford steer named Payday for her third season, is also following in her family’s footsteps.
“My grandpa did it. My dad does it,” she said. “I’m just excited to come back and show my knowledge.”
This will be Kuck’s first time showing steers and she is looking forward to it, even though she was scared of cows as a kid after one chased her.
Kuck said some breeds of cattle bring in more money at the auction and that many see Hereford steers as a lower class compared to breeds like black Angus.
“Having a Hereford, I know I’m not going to be top of the class and I’ve accepted that,” she said. “But, I believe that with (the) good animal that I have this year and the time I’ve put in … I can continue to learn and get better showmanship skills.”
Last year, Kuck didn’t practice enough or spend enough time with her steers. In 2023, she aims to attend more showmanship events, spend more time with her animals and reach out for help more often. To do well, participants need experience and mentors to help, she said.
Additionally, the season is an opportunity for Kuck to engage in something she was born to do.
“I was just raised with steers,” she said. “Once you’re raised with something, it just gets in your blood and you’re like, ‘yeah, this is what I do.’”
Kuck added: “When you like something as a kid, for the most part, it sticks with you.”
Brock Williams, a 13-year-old from Terrebonne who is returning for his second year, said his first year raising livestock in 2022 was fun and that he had a good time with friends.
Williams said he was most excited about the auction, even though he’s a little nervous about showmanship and making sure his steers — Bernard and his backup steer Boomerang — make weight cut-offs.
“Just working with (Bernard), having a fun time with him, bathing him … I always like doing stuff with him,” Williams said.
Williams’ goal this year is to spend more time with both steers since he had to use his backup steer last year despite little quality time with him. Working with both of them will balance out and improve his ranking.
For Alexis, 15, Olivia, 13, and Bryce Everist, 11, participating in FFA and 4-H is an opportunity to get to know their animals, build trust and learn about each animal’s personality.
“I’m looking forward to how my steer develops as he grows,” said Alexis Everist. “I just like to see how he progresses.”
Olivia Everist said her steer, Benny, looks good but wants him to look a little better by the time the auction rolls around. Unlike others, she doesn’t set weight goals for her steers until about a month before the end, when she can push them the most.
But, while Olivia Everist is waiting to set a weight goal, her brother is shooting for the stars with his steer, Preston.
“My goal,” said Bryce Everist, “is to get him maybe like a hundred pounds over the weight limit.”
