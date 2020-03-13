Every hour, employees at Market of Choice in Bend stop what they’re doing to sanitize the checkout counters and display cases.
Like other grocery stores in Central Oregon, the Bend market is taking an aggressive approach to the possible presence of COVID-19. Even before the timer sounds, employees are cleaning, and gloves have been made available for customers , said Rachel Reese, bakery manager at Market of Choice.
“Our store manager is going around and sanitizing the store all day long,” Reese said. “We are trying to keep everything really clean and give customers an option to use gloves.”
Grocery shopping with gloves on is part of the new reality Central Oregon residents woke up to Thursday. The threat of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious new coronavirus, is affecting all aspects of life in Central Oregon, from the cancellation of public events to jail inmates possibly being released early.
The state has 24 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in 12 counties, including one case in Deschutes County. State officials say thousands more cases are likely.
Precautions can be seen in businesses across the region.
Fred Meyer, the chain grocery with a location in Bend, is limiting sales of cold, flu and sanitary products to customers to prevent hoarding. The stores are cleaning commonly used areas more often, sanitizing restrooms frequently, adding hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters and at the pharmacy. All grocery stores are restocking high-demand preparedness products such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Retail stores that have customers use computer tablets for their point of sale transactions regularly sanitizing them in between customers.
Chris Johnson, manager at High Mountain Mist Vape & Glass in Bend, said employees have always kept the computer tablet for sales clean when customers use it.
“We wipe it down every time someone comes in and touches it,” Johnson said. “Now we are just making sure the story stays extra clean. We clean it a few extra times a day.”
Scores of community events were canceled Thursday after Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide ban on organized gatherings of 250 people or more.
Future events in Central Oregon were also canceled, such as the Newberry Event to Defeat MS, a music event in La Pine held in July, and High Desert Stampede rodeo at the end of the month.
While there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Deschutes County jail, the presiding judge for Deschutes County Circuit Court on Wednesday approved a pandemic plan that would allow for the release of certain inmates once multiple cases are confirmed in the jail.
Phase 1 of the plan was triggered Wednesday when the first case was discovered in Deschutes County. Inmates sentenced to jail for misdemeanor offenses are not being allowed in, nor are offenders guilty or suspected of parole or probation violations. Defendants are being told to return to jail to complete their sentence or sanction between 14 and 30 days from the date they were supposed to be admitted to the jail.
Phase 2 of the pandemic plan would occur if 10 inmates at the jail test positive. At that point, inmates there for less-serious offenses — misdemeanors and Class C felonies — would be released without bond.
Phase 3 would be triggered if 20 people are infected. In this phase, all jail programs and inmate visitation will be canceled, among other requirements.
The capacity of the jail is 362 inmates, though the daily average population is 290, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey.
Meanwhile, hand sanitizer is out in common areas at the Deschutes County Courthouse. Staff has been instructed to conduct a mid-day wipedown of all surfaces, according to court administrator Jeff Hall.
But the biggest impact to the courthouse has been a statewide advisory to potential jurors in certain high-risk categories to reschedul their jury service. Those categories include people 60 years and older, women who are pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems or who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Around 150 people typically attend jury orientation at the courthouse every two weeks.
Dispatchers in Deschutes County are asking additional questions to 911 callers, including whether they’ve recently traveled out of the country, or if they have flu-like symptoms.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies are handling more requests for service by phone. Gloves, masks and eye protection are available for certain calls, Bailey said.
Redmond Police Department has announced it will limit public contacts to keep staff healthy. This means it will not conduct public fingerprinting or police ride-alongs until at least April 13.
Churches in Central Oregon are banning large gatherings inside their buildings due to the confirmation of a presumptive COVID-19 case in Deschutes County.
First United Methodist Church in Bend announced Thursday it would still serve its breakfast for those experiencing homelessness on Wednesday mornings, but staff will be passing out sack breakfasts on the lawn outside instead of allowing people inside the building. The church will also be holding its Sunday services online.
The city of Bend is encouraging employees to telecommute, and is discontinuing the practice of sharing computers, according to an internal memo being sent to city staff. It also canceled some meetings.
The city is also delaying shutting off any customer’s water for the time being, said Anne Aurand, communications director for the city.
“We want to keep everyone healthy,” Aurand said, “and having water to wash hands is part of that.”
