No one is expecting snowmageddon, but the National Weather Service forecasts significant snowfall in Central Oregon, especially in the Cascades, with the highest amounts expected Friday evening.
The weather service issued several winter advisories Thursday, depending on elevation and location. In the Cascades, the forecast calls for 6 to 10 inches above 4,500 feet by Saturday afternoon, which could make crossing mountain passes difficult.
The snowy conditions are expected to continue into Friday at lower elevations, and while the forecast is excellent news for skiers and snowboarders gearing up for the slopes at Mt. Bachelor, the conditions could also complicate road conditions in Central Oregon.
Ann Adams, an assistant forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said the most snow in the area will fall on Friday on and around the Mount Bachelor area. Moving further east, the snow accumulation should be less, she said.
“I’m seeing some big numbers, not so much for your area, that stretch of Central Oregon, but it is definitely to the west. Maybe even to where Sisters is,” Adams said.
There is snow expected for Bend and both snow and rain expected in Redmond on Friday evening, Adams said.
“We are just talking a couple tenths (of an inch), maybe up to a quarter inch, and then it jumps,” she said.
The spike in snowfall is expected to bring up to over an inch of snow falling for a six-hour period, Adams said.
“Just up the road maybe towards Sisters, those areas could see around 5 to 6 inches or so,” Adams added.
Bend’s transportation and mobility department is ready, said Chuck Swann, the department’s division manager. The city has already deployed teams working in two separate shifts plowing and sanding around town.
“Right now, we are not seeing anything above our normal operations, nothing that we are seeing that might call a snow emergency out of this system at this point, but this is Central Oregon,” Swann said. “It is a mountain town. Who knows.”
Swann said his crew already put down a pretty good pretreatment of magnesium chloride on the streets to prevent them from icing over. The city also has its sand stockpiles ready to go with trucks on standby if needed.
The city’s fleet of 28 snowplow-equipped vehicles are ready also, and if more snow does blow into the area, crews are prepared to work 24 hours a day to keep the roads clear, Swann said.
“If you don’t need to drive in bad weather, don’t,” Swann said. “We can’t be everywhere at once, but we try our best.”
Another good move when it snows, is to get properly equipped with proper tires and equipment.
Ezra Brumbach, a co-owner of Bend’s Goodyear Auto Care Inc. on S. U.S. Highway 97, said business at his shop has been pretty consistent as the winter season has progressed. He did say the first snow in Bend, around late October and early November, supercharged sales.
“It was pretty crazy. You realize how many people live in this town when that happens,” Brumbach said.
For Bend residents who are new to driving in winter weather conditions, Brumbach had some advice. Get big wiper blades, and de-icer windshield wiper fluid to keep windows clear from freezing. He is also a big proponent of getting snow tires.
“Snow tires, it’s a game changer. It is night and day. An all-season tire is basically like having water in your antifreeze. It freezes, the rubber compound does,” Brumbach said. “Snow tires are like having antifreeze in the radiator. It doesn’t freeze, the rubber doesn’t, so the traction is a night and day difference. You put them on and you notice the difference.”
He added snow tires are a good insurance policy for your vehicle to avoid fender benders, especially for inexperienced winter weather drivers.
Over at Les Schwab Tire Centers on S. U.S. Highway 97, the store’s manager, Joe Wheeler, said there is usually a spike in business every time it snows.
“When it is the worst conditions, you do see an uptick, but otherwise it stays pretty consistently busy,” Wheeler said.
He said a lot of people in town tend to wait and react to weather conditions before making appointments to get winter equipped.
Wheeler had some simple advice for driving in the Bend’s snowy winter conditions.
“I think the best advice is to slow down, drive defensively and give yourself extra time,” Wheeler said.
