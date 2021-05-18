The help wanted signs are pasted up all over Central Oregon, an icon of a tight labor market that was around before the pandemic started more than a year ago.
Employers in all fields are feeling the pinch, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO. There’s no clear answer to why there’s a shortage of workers, she said.
The situation is forcing employers who are rushing to ramp up for a busy summer tourism season to offer workers higher pay, bonuses, free meals, employee discounts and other perks.
In an effort to keep her trained workforce, Julia Rickards, co-owner of Open Door restaurant in Sisters, recently paid one-time bonuses to her regular employees who all make above the minimum wage.
“We’ve been in front of the minimum wage for three years,” Rickard said. “We have the very amazing good fortune that our core team that started with us are still here.”
But if she wants to expand her hours she needs part-time employees, and those applicants are not lining up at the door.
Even though unemployment numbers still are higher than a year ago, most who were unemployed by the pandemic have recovered their jobs, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Runberg says there are four main reasons why there’s a tight labor market:
- Almost half the unemployed workers are on temporary layoff, which means that they are subject to recall by the employer and not required to look for work.
- Deschutes County was nearly recovered from the pandemic shock in March with employment levels just 3% below the previous peak.
- Many of the unemployed are earning $300 extra week from federal pandemic reimbursements offered through September.
- The labor force has lost a lot of workers due to day care/ school closures, fears about COVID-19 and baby boomer retirees.
“Layer these things together and we’re chipping away at the number of available workers to fill the available jobs,” Runberg said. “The conditions look rather similar to what they did before the pandemic.”
The tight labor market is forcing companies like 10 Barrel Brewing to pay $750 in three months installments, according to an ad on Craigslist. And Sunriver Resort offered $25 an hour to housekeepers at a recent job fair. Other companies with help wanted signs are offering above minimum wage too, said Runberg.
The incentives have brought in some applicants, said Jack Nielson, 10 Barrel Brewing assistant general manager at the east-side location. Throughout the various shutdowns the company did enough takeout to keep a majority of the staff, Nielson said.
“Part of this is we’re ramping up for summer and hopefully getting back to normal, sooner rather than later,” he said. “Normally we don’t have to offer incentives to get workers. The idea is that they stay with us throughout the summer, and we make it worth their while and they stay on.”
At a recent job fair, Sunriver Resort was looking to hire 200 people. It hired workers on the spot to work at the 3,300-acre destination resort.
“The labor market in Central Oregon has been tight for some time, quite frankly,” said Tim O’Shea, Sunriver Resort managing director. “COVID-19 has accentuated that problem. The labor market just hasn’t been able to keep up with the growth of tourism and the high demand for the location.”
In a normal year, the resort fleshes out some of its positions with Eastern European workers who come for the summer in a program, but this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the resort is unsure if that program is a go, O’Shea said.
Due to that uncertainty, the resort felt it needed to offer a compelling rate to attract quality housekeepers.
“It’s attractive work for high school and college students,” he said. “We’re expecting an extremely busy summer for outdoor activities.
“The market has changed, and there’s significant demand for labor in Central Oregon.”
