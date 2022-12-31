Central Oregon elected officials

U.S. Senate
• Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
107 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3753
Bend office:
131 NW Hawthorne Ave., Suite 208
Bend, OR 97703
Phone: 541-318-1298
• Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
223 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-5244
Bend office:
131 NW Hawthorne Ave., Suite 107
Bend, OR 97703
Phone: 541-330-9142
U.S. House of Representatives
• Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River
2182 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-6730
Bend office:
1051 NW Bond St., Suite 400
Bend, OR 97703
Phone: 541-389-4408
Fax: 541-389-4452
State of Oregon
• Gov. Kate Brown, D
160 State Capitol, 900 Court St.
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-378-4582
Fax: 503-378-6872
• Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins, D
136 State Capitol
Salem, OR 97310
Phone: 503-986-1523
Fax: 503-986-1616
Email: oregon.sos@state.or.us
• Treasurer Ted Wheeler, D
159 Oregon State Capitol
900 Court St. NE
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-378-4329
Email: oregon.treasurer@state.or.us
Web: www.ost.state.or.us
• Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, D
1162 Court St. NE
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-378-4400
Fax: 503-378-4017
Web: www.doj.state.or.us
• Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian
800 NE Oregon St., Suite 1045
Portland, OR 97232
Phone: 971-673-0761
Fax: 971-673-0762
Email: boli.mail@state.or.us
Web: www.oregon.gov/boli
State Senate
• Sen. Ted Ferrioli, R-District 30 (Jefferson, part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, S-323
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1950
Email: sen.tedferrioli@state.or.us
• Sen. Tim Knopp, R-District 27 (part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, S-423
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1727
Email: sen.timknopp@state.or.us
• Sen. Doug Whitsett, R-District 28 (Crook, part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, S-303
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1728
Email: sen.dougwhitsett@state.or.us
State House
• Rep. Knute Buehler, R-District 54 (part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, H-477
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1454
Email: rep.knutebuehler@state.or.us
• Rep. John Huffman, R-District 59 (part of Jefferson)
900 Court St. NE, H-476
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1459
Email: rep.johnhuffman@state.or.us
• Rep. Mike McLane, R-District 55 (Crook, part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, H-385
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1455
Email: rep.mikemclane@state.or.us
• Rep. Gene Whisnant, R-District 53 (part of Deschutes)
900 Court St. NE, H-471
Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 503-986-1453
Email: rep.genewhisnant@state.or.us
Deschutes County
1300 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703
Web: www.deschutes.org
Phone: 541-388-6571
Fax: 541-382-1692
Deschutes County Commission
• Tammy Baney, R-Bend
Phone: 541-388-6567
• Alan Unger, D-Redmond
Phone: 541-388-6569
• Tony DeBone, R-La Pine
Phone: 541-388-6568
Crook County
300 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754
Phone: 541-447-6555
Fax: 541-416-3891
Web: co.crook.or.us
Crook County Court
• Mike McCabe (Crook County judge)
Phone: 541-447-6555
Email: mike.mccabe@co.crook.or.us
• Ken Fahlgren
Phone: 541-447-6555
Email: ken.fahlgren@co.crook.or.us
• Seth Crawford
Phone: 541-447-6555
Email: seth.crawford@co.crook.or.us
Jefferson County
66 SE D St., Madras, OR 97741
Phone: 541-475-2449
Fax: 541-475-4454
Jefferson County Commission
• Mike Ahern, Mae Huston, Wayne Fording
Phone: 541-475-2449
City of Bend
710 NW Wall St.
Bend, OR 97703
Phone: 541-388-5505
Web: www.ci.bend.or.us
• City Manager Eric King
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: citymanager@ci.bend.or.us
Bend City Council
• Jim Clinton (mayor)
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: jclinton@ci.bend.or.us
• Nathan Boddie
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: nboddie@ci.bend.or.us
• Barb Campbell
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: bcampbell@ci.bend.or.us
• Victor Chudowsky
Phone: 541-749-0085
Email: vchudowsky@ci.bend.or.us
• Doug Knight
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: dknight@ci.bend.or.us
• Casey Roats
Phone: 541-388-5505
Email: croats@ci.bend.or.us
• Sally Russell
Phone: 541-480-8141
Email: srussell@ci.bend.or.us
City of Redmond
716 SW Evergreen Ave.
Redmond, OR 97756
Phone: 541-923-7710
Fax: 541-548-0706
Redmond City Council
• George Endicott (mayor)
Phone: 541-948-3219
• Tory Allman
Phone: 541-923-7710
Email: Tory.Allman@ci.redmond.or.us
• Angela Boothroyd
Phone: 541-410-2572
• Joe Centanni
Phone: 541-350-1013
• Anne Graham
Phone: 971-563-2064
Email: Anne.Graham@ci.redmond.or.us
• Camden King
Phone: 541-280-2258
Email: Camden.King@ci.redmond.or.us
• Jay Patrick
Phone: 541-508-8408
Email: Jay.Patrick@ci.redmond.or.us
City of Sisters
520 E. Cascade Avenue, P.O. Box 39
Sisters, OR 97759
Phone: 541-549-6022
Fax: 541-549-0561
Sisters City Council
• Chris Frye (mayor)
Phone: 503-577-7185
Email: cfrye@ci.sisters.or.us
• David Asson
Phone: 503-913-7342
Email: dasson@ci.sisters.or.us
• Andrea Blum
Phone: 541-549-6148
Email: ablum@ci.sisters.or.us
• Amy Burgstahler
Phone: 918-704-6817
• Nancy Connolly
Phone: 541-390-3795
Email: nconnolly@ci.sisters.or.us
City of La Pine
P.O. Box 3055, 16345 Sixth St.
La Pine, OR 97739
Phone: 541-536-1432
Fax: 541-536-1462
La Pine City Council
• Ken Mulenex (mayor)
Email: kmulenex@ci.la-pine.or.us
• Kathy Agan
Email: kagan@ci.la-pine.or.us
• Greg Jones
• Stu Martinez
Email: smartinez@ci.la-pine.or.us
• Karen Ward
City of Prineville
387 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754
Phone: 541-447-5627
Fax: 541-447-5628
Prineville City Council
• Betty Roppe (mayor)
Email: broppe@cityofprineville.com
• Jason Beebe
Email: jbeebe@cityofprineville.com
• Jason Carr
Email: jcarr@cityofprineville.com
• Gail Merritt
• Jeff Papke
Email: jpapke@cityofprineville.com
• Jack Seley
Email: jseley@cityofprineville.com
• Stephen Uffelman
City of Madras
71 SE D Street, Madras, OR 97741
Phone: 541-475-2344
Fax: 541-475-7061
Madras City Council
• Royce Embanks Jr. (mayor)
Email: rembanks@ci.madras.or.us
• Tom Brown
Email: thbrown@ci.madras.or.us
• Walt Chamberlain
Email: wchamberlain@ci.madras.or.us
• Jim Leach
Email: jleach@ci.madras.or.us
• Richard Ladeby
Email: rladeby@ci.madras.or.us
• William Montgomery
Email: wmontgomery@ci.madras.or.us
City of Culver
200 W. First St., Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 541-546-6494
Fax: 541-546-3624
Culver Mayor
• Nancy Diaz
Culver City Council
• Sharon Orr, Hilario Diaz, Charles Ruishing, Andy Byrd, Warren Walker, Bart Carpenter
City of Metolius
636 Jefferson Ave., Metolius, OR 97741
Phone: 541-546-5533
Metolius Mayor
• Bill Reynolds
Metolius City Council
• Bob Bozarth, John Chavez, Patty Wyler, Bob Mahn
