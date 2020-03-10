A potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in Central Oregon has prompted the region’s largest educational institution, Bend-La Pine Schools, to implement districtwide protection measures.
Although COVID-19 had not reached Central Oregon as of Tuesday, Bend-La Pine now requires visitors and volunteers to immediately wash their hands when they enter a building, and wash them again before leaving. Machines that mist disinfectant to clean school buses and schools are also being used regularly. These machines can spray an entire classroom in four minutes.
The actions by Bend-La Pine Schools, which has about 18,650 students and more than 2,000 teachers and staff, are the most noticeable changes as COVID-19 begins to spread throughout Oregon.
This strategy hasn’t caused any hiccups yet, said Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine’s director of safety.
“The way it’s been received by our families has been really great,” she said.
Bend-La Pine Schools and Oregon State University — which includes its campus in Bend, Oregon State University-Cascades — have plans in place to offer remote learning for students in case classes have to close .
On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority recommended that Oregon schools should stay open if there are no cases of COVID-19, and even if there are, to consider all other alternatives before shutting down a school. The agency recommended taking other measures to mitigate the disease, such as cleaning surfaces frequently and reducing the size of student groups at lunch or recess.
This recommendation is a stark contrast compared to Oregon’s neighbors.
On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “It’s a question of when — not if — some California public schools will face closure because of COVID-19,” according to The (San Jose) Mercury News. In Washington, multiple universities have suspended in-person classes due to the coronavirus, and a few school districts have closed schools, including the suburban Northshore School District, which serves nearly 24,000 students, according to The Seattle Times.
The coronavirus outbreak is more severe in Washington and California than Oregon. There have been 162 and 135 confirmed cases in Washington and California as of Tuesday morning, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oregon, there are 15 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Hillsboro, a student at South Meadows Middle School was diagnosed with coronavirus and stayed home Monday, but the school remained open. Still, about 45% of the school’s students stayed home, according to The Oregonian.
Attendance has yet to fall at OSU-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College or schools in Central Oregon’s largest school districts, Bend-La Pine and Redmond School District, according to representatives from those four institutions. Bend-La Pine officials are monitoring attendance daily, Repman said.
If the coronavirus reaches Central Oregon, Bend-La Pine will use mitigating strategies in its schools before shutting them down, Repman said. These could include removing self-serve stations from cafeterias, or making sure food is wrapped in plastic before handing it to students.
Bend-La Pine also has a plan in place for remote learning, even for students without internet access. The school district recently ordered a collection of internet hotspot devices for those families, to allow them to connect to the internet, Repman said.
However, she doubted the school district could provide meals for students that depend on free and reduced breakfast and lunch. Delivering those meals could compromise the health of district staff, Repman said.
The well-being of students who rely on free and reduced meals, don’t have internet access or are homeless was a major factor in the Oregon Health Authority’s recommendation to keep schools open.
“The public health benefit of school closures is likely low compared to the negative impacts on communities and populations facing health and social inequities,” the agency’s release stated.
In regards to Bend-La Pine athletics, schools are following the recommendations of the Oregon School Activities Association, according to Athletic Director Sal Cassaro. That includes frequently cleaning surfaces and encouraging spectators to spread out, if possible.
Cassaro said he hadn’t noticed a dip in sign-ups for spring sports. And because spring sports like track and softball are played outdoors, it would be harder to spread the virus at a sporting event, he said.
“If you’ve got a track meet with 100 kids, that’ll be much more desirable than in a gym where everybody’s touching everything,” Cassaro said.
If OSU’s campuses in Bend and Corvallis are closed due to coronavirus, the university will be prepared for remote learning with the online teaching tools it already uses, according to spokesperson Steve Clark. More than 7,000 students globally take online classes through OSU’s Ecampus program, he said.
Still, no classes, sporting events or programs have been canceled yet, despite faculty being asked to be ready just in case, Clark said.
“The idea is to prepare for (online learning) in the eventuality that we would be required to use it,” he said. “We’re not implementing those requirements as of this time.”
Central Oregon Community College administrators have had discussions with faculty about holding classes remotely, but closing school will be a last resort, said college spokesperson Ron Paradis.
If schools in the Redmond School District close due to coronavirus, the district could extend its federally funded summer meals program to provide food for students who depend on free or reduced meals, said spokesperson Kelly Jenkins. The district, which has about 7,400 students, would require families to travel to a few specific locations, rather than deliver food to homes, she said.
Redmond administrators are researching options for remote learning if necessary, Jenkins said.
