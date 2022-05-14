A shortage of special education teachers, speech-language pathologists and other medical specialists in schools has officials across Central Oregon districts taking significant measures to entice workers into helping their most vulnerable students.
The shortage, which has impacted school districts across the nation due to the labor shortage, places at risk the education of some students with disabilities. Central Oregon school officials say this shortage was being felt prior to March 2020, but the pandemic’s toll on educators has only worsened the issue, leaving some positions unfilled for months, in part due to a meager supply of applicants.
“Everyone’s kind of struggling,” said Kira Fee, director of student services for the Jefferson County School District, which recently posted four open special education positions and has filled two of them. Fee said she has driven to job fairs across Oregon to bring in new workers to the district.
“We’re doing everything we can,” she said.
In the past two weeks, the High Desert Education Service District, which contracts with regional districts to provide education resources, posted “about twenty” newly open positions, including occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and early childhood staffers, said Kristen Johns, the district’s human resources specialist. Johns said, “That’s a lot.”
Since 2018, the district has had seven openings that took months to fill. Two positions were open for five months and another position took nine months before an applicant was hired. Two of the positions remain unfilled, and every position received only a single applicant, except one, which has received none, Johns said.
Prior to the pandemic, the service district would generally see more people applying to these positions, Johns said, a trend echoed across several Central Oregon school districts. “The last two years have been really, really challenging,” Johns said.
District officials point to multiple contributing factors, including increased resignations prompted by the pandemic’s exhaustive toll, the challenging nature of the positions, a slim pool of applicants coming out of higher education programs, and rising housing prices in the region.
“We’re going to wait and see what education jobs rebound out of the pandemic, and I think it might take a little time,” said Sean Reinhart, the executive director of student services for Bend-La Pine Schools.
The shortage has prompted some school districts to seek agreements with their local unions to increase pay scales with the hopes of bringing in more workers.
In Crook County, the district increased the pay scale among certain medical specialist positions, including speech-language pathologists, nurses and school psychologists. Starting pay for these positions used to be around $47,000 annually, but now, it’s more than $57,600, district officials said.
Speech-language pathologists have been among the most difficult hires for Crook County, district officials say. These positions give structured support to students who struggle to speak, which can impact reading and spelling capabilities. “It’s very important to give these students a voice,” said Jihan Nelson, the district’s assistant special education director.
In extreme circumstances, the shortage of these positions has resulted in some of the district’s students receiving health services remotely. Mona Boyd, the district’s special education director, said she can only remember this happening with one student in the past decade.
Telehealth has “worked beautifully for families who couldn’t come back” to schools, Boyd said. But she said, “It’s not the same as being in the same room as a kid, especially for our most vulnerable students.”
Workforce shortages have impacted schools across Oregon. In November, superintendents and school board members told Oregon’s Senate Education Committee “dire staffing situations across the state that are harming students and even potentially violating federal law,” including a “severe” shortage of special education instructors, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported.
The shortage prompted the Lane Education Service District, which serves 16 school districts, to “cut one day of Life Skills classes for students with cognitive disabilities,” the news outlet reported. Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, schools must provide equal education to students with disabilities. During the committee meeting, Oregon Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis, described the situation as “against the law,” “outrageous” and “immoral.”
As the omicron wave of the coronavirus swept through Central Oregon in the early winter, sending many educators home ill, special education classes in the Redmond School District nearly shut down over two consecutive days due to staffing shortages and a lack of substitute teachers.
With weekly coronavirus cases surging more than 30% in Oregon over the past week, this shortage could once again present challenges for regional districts and students with disabilities, a group that has struggled disproportionately amid online learning brought by the pandemic.
Olivia Servantes, an essential skills educator with Crook County middle school, has seen first-hand the struggles that students with disabilities have faced during the pandemic. She said social cues that are only possible through face-to-face learning are essential for students with special needs.
“That was all lost from COVID,” she said.
Servantes’ mother, a special education instructional assistant from Bend, had a “huge impact” on her decision to become a special education teacher. She recalls walking through groceries stores with her mother, where families would frequently approach them and thank her mother for helping their children. She was struck by her mother’s stories of teaching students how to eat with a spoon. She said, “That victory is just as great as a student who gets an A on a geometry test.”
After a 20-year career owning a beauty salon, Servantes shifted gears and decided to go back to school in 2016. She eventually settled on the idea of teaching special education, following in her mother’s footsteps. She was accepted to George Fox University but couldn’t afford it, so she applied for the Grow Your Own/Teacher Pathway scholarship through the High Desert Education Service District, obtaining a special education endorsement that helped her through school.
Since then, she has worked in Crook County under a conditional license but will soon take a state standards test that would grant her an official license, helping a student population in need at a time when she knows many workers are growing exhausted.
“This is a specialized and rewarding, yet challenging job,” she said. However, she added: “The less special education teachers there are, the less equity these students have. “
