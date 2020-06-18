Mayra Tamayo breathed a sigh of relief Thursday morning when she checked her phone.
She was taking care of her 1-year-old son Thursday when she read the news that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration cannot carry out a plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The program, enacted by the Obama administration, has allowed nearly 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid deportation and stay in the country to live and work, according to the American Immigration Council.
Tamayo, a 27-year-old Bend resident, is one of those people. “I didn’t have to continue living in fear,” Tamayo said. “It was great news to wake up to.”
The ruling is considered a major win for residents, both locally and across the nation, who entered the U.S. without legal permission. Brad Porterfield, the executive director of the Latino Community Association, said he was “extremely happy” about the Supreme Court decision, and thinks DACA recipients — also known as “Dreamers,” based on never-passed Congressional proposals called the DREAM Act — will be able to breathe more easily.
“DREAMers should be US Citizens and it is on Congress now to finally pass the DREAM Act,” Porterfield wrote in an email.
The Supreme Court ruling allows Tamayo to stay in Central Oregon, which has been her home for the past 20 years, without fear of getting deported to Mexico, a country she called home only for the first 10 months of her life before her parents immigrated to California.
The ruling allows her to not worry about losing her job as a legal assistant in an immigration law office, which she has had for the past five years. She took the job shortly after becoming a DACA recipient after working a handful of jobs in fast food and retail.
It allowed her to make a living wage and learn more about the immigration system to help herself, friends and family in similar positions, she said.
“It was a big deal,” she said. “For the couple months we’ve been in limbo … (the ruling) means we can keep pursuing our dreams.”
Shortly after the court decision came out, Dan Larrson, an immigration lawyer in Bend, said he already began to receive emails from clients feeling relieved by the news.
But the impact from the ruling is limited, Larrson said. It is still unclear whether new applications will be accepted, and a clear path to achieving full legal status does not exist.
“On the one hand it’s a relief, and on the other hand it’s not a huge victory,” Larrson said.
Opponents of DACA and the DREAM Act say the law rewards people for breaking the law, encourages illegal immigration and hurts American workers.
For now, it helps some people like Vargas — who asked to be identified only by his last name out of fear for his and his family’s safety — to be able to continue to follow his dreams without fear of his life getting disrupted.
This year, the 30-year-old Prineville resident was able to finish his associate’s degree from Central Oregon Community College, and now aims to go to Oregon Institute for Technology. Vargas, who has been a “Dreamer” since 2015, was able to pursue college because DACA gave him a Social Security number that allowed him to get loans and other resources to pay for college.
He hopes one day to work for a nonprofit that 3D prints homes for people in need.
“There’s a lot of us in Central Oregon,” Vargas said. “People may not want to acknowledge we exist in our community. Not all of us are brown. Not all of us speak Spanish. All we want is an opportunity to show we are worth living here.”
With the future a little more certain, Tamayo hopes to keep working as a legal assistant and one day go back and finish the degree she started at Central Oregon Community College.
But above all else, she hopes to pursue the American dream of owning her home.
